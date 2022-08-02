Vincent Morales celebrates 30th birthday

Vincent Morales turns 30 and gets celebrated by his wife Briana Myles and fellow Married at First Sight stars. Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Vincent Morales has had a year of significant milestones in 2022.

Recently, Vincent and Briana announced they were expecting a child as they shared photos of Briana’s pregnant belly.

Now, the expecting father is celebrating another big event as Vincent recently turned 30.

Briana took to Instagram to share a compilation video of Vincent for his birthday.

Briana also wrote a caption teasing Vincent for getting older.

Vincent was feeling the love as several MAFS stars and followers also wished him a happy birthday.

Vincent Morales celebrates his ‘dirty 30’

Briana Myles took to Instagram to dedicate a video to her husband Vincent on his 30th birthday.

The video featured Vincent dancing, posing, and being silly with Briana. The video ended with a sweet bonding moment between Vincent and Briana’s dog, Cookie.

Briana captioned the post, “HAPPY BIG 30 BABY!!! 🥳🥳🥳. 30 came at you fast…I heard your knees pop when you got out the bed this morning 😂. I can’t wait to see what the next 30 years brings 🤎. SN: PLEASE watch until the end. Y’all ain’t never seen moves like that lol. #dirty30🎉 #birthday #oldandfine #hubby.”

Several MAFS stars reacted to the post to wish Vincent a happy birthday.

Briana and Vincent’s MAFS Season 12 costar Paige Banks wished Vincent a happy birthday along with MAFS stars Donna McNeill, Stephanie Sersen, and Johnny Lam.

MAFS Season 13 star Rachel Gordillo wrote, “Felicidades!!!!!! Welcome to the 30s club!!! It’s awesome!!!”

MAFS Season 12 star Erik Lake wrote, “Happy birthday bro! Sorry I couldn’t be there for the get together but we’ll hang soon!!”

Vincent also left a comment under the post, expressing appreciation for all the birthday love. He wrote, “Thank y’all for the birthday wishes.”

Vincent shares video from birthday weekend

Giving followers insight into his birthday festivities, Vincent shared a video on his Instagram.

The video featured live music from Kendrick Lamar, views, and a pretty shot of Briana in an orange dress.

In his caption, Vincent thanked Briana for planning a great birthday outing, “Birthday weekend was awesome!! Thank you Baby!! 😊.”

Vincent now looks forward to becoming a father at thirty as he and Briana excitedly prepare to welcome their first child.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.