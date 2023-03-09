Viewers weigh in on Darcey and Stacey Silva’s singing

Darcey and Stacey Silva gave us another taste of their singing abilities in a recent episode of their TLC show and let’s say viewers were not impressed.

The sisters got into the studio determined to record a hit song to coincide with the launch of their House of Eleven collaboration with Impossible Kicks.

However, even the producer they hired admitted that it would take an act of God for the two women to pull off a great recording.

Viewers agreed with those sentiments as they listened to Darcey and Stacey take turns in the recording booth, with one seemingly worse than the other.

Even Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen Bollock agreed that their mom and aunt were not talented in that area, and the girls suggested lots of autotuning after hearing a snippet of the song.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now viewers are weighing in, and as usual, they’re not going easy on the Darcey & Stacey stars.

Viewers chime in on Darcey and Stacey Silva’s singing

TLC posted a clip of Darcey and Stacey during a confessional, and as they gave us another taste of their vocal ranges, it only got worse.

“I sound just like Darcy when I’m sitting on the toilet with bad diarrhea grasping my belly, oh! oh! Oooohhh!! 🤣,” commented one Instagram user.

“My cat ran away from me when i turned up the volume on this clip just now 😢,” added someone else.

One critic said the twins sounded like “Screeching cats” and added, “Thank god for auto tune and not even sure that is enough.”

“How can anyone take them serious?? It’s so cringe and embarrassing to see 😂😮,” another commenter added.

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

The Silva twins are used to the criticisms, as they get called out constantly, but that has never stopped them from doing anything. Meanwhile, take another listen at Darcey and Stacey as they showcase their vocal ranges below.

The Darcey & Stacey stars are back in the studio to record more music

The twins had a brilliant idea following a successful presentation for Impossible Kicks. Since their clothing will be available in the stores, they wanted to do something big for the launch.

That something was to record an original song; like it or not, they’re doing just that.

They hired a big-time Miami producer who selected some great beats, and then Darcey and Stacey wrote the lyrics to the song they dubbed, I’m on Top.

However, the producer quickly grew frustrated with how the session went as he realized that Darcey and Stacey’s vocals were not up to par.

This is not the twins’ first attempt at music either. They are the voices behind the theme song for Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, titled Do it Big.

Furthermore, they have a ballad, Always in my Heart, dedicated to their brother, Michael, who died of cancer in 1998.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.