Viewers planning to boycott the new Housewives dating show after host drags Shannon Beador

Shannon Beador was dragged by the host of the new Housewives dating show, Love Hotel, over the weekend, but Bravo fans rallied around her.

Meanwhile, Joel Kim Booster is getting heat on social media for his claims about Shannon, and people are planning to skip the show because of that.

Joel outed The Real Housewives of Orange County star for her poor treatment of the staff while filming the show in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The crew spent three weeks with Shannon, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Luann de Lesseps as they tried to find love in the tropical location.

Nothing much was leaked about what went down on the show except for the drama regarding Shannon’s bad behavior.

Joel allegedly confronted the 60-year-old at the wrap party, and he blasted her on his Instagram Story before the posts were pulled down.

Now, it seems his outburst has rubbed many people the wrong way, and they’ve already lost interest in seeing the show.

Social media users discuss Peacock’s new dating show, Love Hotel

There haven’t been many details about the new Housewives dating show except that it’s expected to premiere on Peacock in 2025.

By then, viewers might change their tune about watching the series, but as of now, many are turned off by what transpired over the weekend.

An X user tested the waters by posting a photo of the cast and asking, “Are you excited for the latest dating spin-off show, Love Hotel to air? ❤️‍🔥 featuring Luann de Lesseps, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Shannon Beador?”

Are you excited for the latest dating spin-off show, ‘Love Hotel’ to air? ❤️‍🔥



Viewers are planning to boycott the show after the host bashes Shannon Beador

Several people responded to the post in the comments and claimed they would skip the show.

“After the post attacking Shannon? No. And I won’t watch it at all,” responded a commenter.

“Not now not after that numb nut had attacked Shannon recently no -no desire to watch it at all. I hope the ratings plummet and he is out of the job,” said someone else.

Another added, “I don’t know I can watch a show hosted by that vile creator, who went on social media and said some of the most disgusting things.”

One X user noted they had every intention of tuning in “until that weirdo host went on an unhinged hate spree against shannon. now i don’t wanna watch his face every episode when he attacks women.”

Another commenter also changed their mind about the series claiming, “I was, but not after Joel Kim Booster’s attack on Shannon. It’s probably too late to replace him as host.”

So far, Shannon has not responded to any of Joel’s claims.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.