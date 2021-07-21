Viewers notice Charlie’s wife Meg uses her 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? platform to promote her OnlyFans

Elizabeth Potthast’s sister-in-law uses her small cameos on Happily Ever After? to promote her OnlyFans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Even though Meg, the wife of Elizabeth Potthast’s brother Charlie, is only ever featured as a background character on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, critics noticed that she uses the show to promote her OnlyFans on social media.

Her tactics of profiting off of the Potthast family’s notoriety seem to be working because she claims to be in the top percentile on the adult site.

As for the content on her OnlyFans? She definitely gets raunchy and features Charlie periodically.

A Reddit thread was started referencing the usage of the word snake in all the name-calling during the latest episode. The thread called into question Meg’s use of her minimal appearance on the show for her own profit.

Meg Potthast is using 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? to bring more attention to her OnlyFans

Viewers noticed that Meg Potthast is trying to drive traffic to her OnlyFans through her Happily Ever After? appearances.

The Reddit thread put speculation on Meg Potthast’s business tactics and had a subject headline that read, “Should Libby and Andrei call Meg a snake for trying to get some 90 day fiancé fame for the benefit of her onlyfans?”

The headline was accompanied by a screenshot of Meg’s Instagram bio where the thread brought attention to the part where she plugged her appearance on Happily Ever After? above her OnlyFans promotion.

A Reddit thread was started about Meg Potthast using her Happily Ever After? cameo’s to promote her OnlyFans. Pic credit: @u/Macker0112/Reddit

The Potthast family has been a mess this Happily Ever After? season

The main storylines for the Potthast family this season have focused on how badly Andrei is fitting into the family business of flipping houses and how the family reunion will be the catalyst to a lot of intense drama.

Elizabeth’s siblings Charlie, Jen, and Becky, cannot stand Andrei and have been stopping at nothing to tear him down and trying and make their dad see that he is being used.

Tensions have also been caused between Elizabeth and Andrei over issues that Elizabeth’s siblings have created. Specifically, Jen let it slip that Elizabeth went behind Andrei’s back and hired a babysitter against his wishes.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what wild thing will happen next.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.