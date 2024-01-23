Viewers blast Kyle Richards for trashing Mauricio on RHOBH then defending him online

Kyle Richards needs to pick a side and stick with it because she has people confused and upset right now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is getting blasted by viewers after she defended her husband, Mauricio Umansky, against recent criticism.

The problem is that Kyle was the one who prompted the backlash against Mauricio in the first place.

Things kicked off in Episode 11 when the OG hosted a celebration of life event in honor of her best friend Lorene Shea, who died by suicide.

Kyle and her kids attended the event, and Mauricio’s absence was noticed by everyone, including Lorene’s mom, who tearfully queried his whereabouts.

Kyle revealed that her husband was out of the country, but she later confessed that it would have meant something to her if Mauricio had shown up.

Now, the 55-year-old is changing his tune and getting dragged.

Kyle Richards is not happy about the backlash against Mauricio Umanksy

After Kyle put her husband on blast for missing the important event, RHOBH fans took to social media to call out Mauricio.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais also threw shade at The Agency founder for not showing up to support his wife.

However, Kyle saw the backlash and came to Mauricio’s defense, telling the critics, “I had a lot of support around me that night. It’s not fair to put that on him.”

There was just one problem: she was the one who threw Mauricio under the bus in the first place.

RHOBH fans air their frustration at Kyle Richards and tell her to ‘pick a lane’

RHOBH fans aired their frustrations at Kyle on social media after she blasted the critics for talking negatively about her husband.

“I guess she feels guilty now after throwing him under the bus in this episode.” said one commenter.

“Defending your husband against a narrative that you created is PRAK GASLIGHTING NARCISSISTIC BEHAVIOR!! 🙄🙃,” said someone else.

Someone asked, “Why did she set up her husband for all of this hate?… She set him up for that and then she tries to defend him for it. Make up your mind.

Someone else reasoned, “She honestly needs to pick a lane.”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

Meanwhile, a new episode of RHOBH is only hours away, and it promises to be a fun one as Sutton takes the ladies on a getaway to Barcelona.

Esophagus gate is officially done (fingers crossed), but the drama between Crystal Kung Minkoff and newbie Annemarie Wiley is far from over.

Crystal will have to answer to her castmates when Annemarie puts her in the hot seat for talking negatively about the other women.

Now that Crystal is clocked in let’s watch and see how she gets herself out of this one!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.