Viewers bash Stacey Silva for demeaning Florian Sukaj in public for being broke

Stacey Silva is getting bashed by viewers over a scene that will play out in its entirety on Monday night, and we have a sneak peek to share.

Stacey grew frustrated with her husband, Florian Sukaj, and his constant complaints about the high price tag for their wedding. However, that was the final straw when he critiqued the $40,000 wedding venue.

The Darcey & Stacey star blasted her husband and made it clear that he had no money to contribute and should get a job if he wanted to help.

The awkward moment played out in front of the venue coordinator, who showed obvious discomfort as she stood between Stacey and Florian during the exchange.

After the clip was posted online, TLC viewers had a lot to say about the tense moment, and they bashed Stacey for demeaning her husband in public.

One commenter reasoned that the couple’s conversation about Florian not having any money should have been “private” and added, “You don’t shame your husband like that in front of nobody.”

Pic credit: @TLC/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva gets heat for demeaning Florian Sukaj in public

Stacey Silva needs to gear up for even more backlash when the full episode plays out in a few hours, as most who’ve seen the short clip seem to be on the same page about her behavior.

“Don’t put your husband down like that,” said one commenter.

“degrading him and paying for everything is ridiculous!” added someone else.

One person said Stacey was “very rude and demeaning towards her husband.”

Meanwhile, another Instagram user asked, “what kind of future wife humiliates her future husband in front of others like that?”

Pic credit: @TLC/Instagram

Check out the awkward moment between Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj below.

Florian Sukaj is jobless despite having his green card to work in the U.S

It’s interesting that Florian, who has been in the U.S. for quite some time now and has a green card, has still not found a job–especially since Stacey had an issue with Darcey’s ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev, for that very reason.

Stacey wants her husband to get a job and help share the financial burden, but it seems she hasn’t exactly been as vocal to her husband about that as she was to Georgi.

She has expressed as much to her friend Michael Benz, who spoke privately to Florian and told him it was time to get a job. However, it wasn’t surprising that the Albanian native didn’t take that conversation very well.

Florian eventually tried to get a job so that he could contribute to their expensive wedding, but after one attempt at trying to land a modeling gig –that didn’t go well — he seemingly gave up.

Now things are coming to a head between him and Stacey over money, so let’s see if Florian will try a little harder to land a job.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.