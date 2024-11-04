Viewers accuse Madison of ‘lying’ to the MAFS experts to get cast on the show

Married at First Sight viewers are discussing the current season, and right now, they’re putting Madison in the hot seat.

Fans are convinced that the newlywed lied to the experts to get cast on the show.

The Chicago bride was matched with Allen, and he was very happy when she walked down the aisle.

However, Allen was far from Madison’s type, as she was known for choosing handsome, athletic men.

Madison’s family has also made it clear to Allen that they were initially surprised he was chosen to be her husband since he was a far cry from the men she dated in the past.

However, his playful personality won them over much like it did Madison.

Their marriage started on a happy note, but the constant conversations about physical appearance have people convinced that it’s more important than Madison relayed to the experts.

MAFS fans accuse Madison of ‘lying’ to the Season 18 experts

There’s a conversation brewing on Reddit about Madison and Allen, with viewers calling the Chicago bride a liar.

One Reddit user took to the platform to question what the experts can do to pinpoint people who are not honest about their expectations and reject them from getting cast.

“Madison was clearly lying when she said she was open to something different than the superficial, pretty, metrosexual men with athletic gym bodies she only dates,” reasoned the critic.

The commenter also noted that Madison’s family mentioned Madison’s good looks several times, hinting that she is far out of Allen’s league.

“With how much money Madison has invested in her appearance, breast implants, veneers, and facial work, we clearly know that appearances are her #1 priority, NOT what’s on the inside,” the commenter added.

Did Madison cheat on her husband Allen?

Meanwhile, the skeptics might be on to something regarding Madison’s attraction to her husband because the rumor is that she cheated on him during the experiment.

The show has been teasing a cheating scandal and couple’s swap this season, but they haven’t revealed the identities of the parties involved.

However, the popular Instagram page @mafsfan received news that Madison was allegedly at the center of the scandal.

The fan page named Madison and Allen and Camille and David as the two couples involved.

It seems Madison and David were the ones who stepped outside of their marriages and seemingly left their matches for each other.

We’ll have to stay tuned in to see if the rumors are true regarding the couples who were named, but so far, it seems fans are right about Madison.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.