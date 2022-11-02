Victoria Paul stuns in black gown with partner Jeremiah Flockhart

Victoria Paul has found love after appearing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @victorianpaul/Instagram

Victoria Paul was gorgeous in a strapless gown while supporting The Bachelor Season 24 costar Madison Prewett on her wedding day.

Victoria was one of many Bachelor Nation stars in attendance as Madison married her husband Grant Troutt in a stunning Dallas, Texas wedding.

At the event, love was in the air as Victoria brought her significant other as a plus-one.

Victoria and her partner Jeremiah Flockhart looked sleek and sophisticated in black for the wedding.

Victoria shared several photos from the wedding, including posing with several of her The Bachelor Season 24 costars.

She also captioned her post with a heartfelt message about how Madison and Grant’s love and faith inspired her.

Victoria Paul wears elegant black gown

Victoria Paul took to Instagram to share a series of photos in her wedding guest attire.

In the opening shot, Victoria posed in a bathroom as Jeremiah snapped a pic of the two.

Jeremiah wore a classic black and white suit while Victoria wore a black strapless gown and and had her long blonde hair hanging down in loose waves.

In the second slide, Victoria and Jeremiah posed outdoors with Victoria mid-movement.

The high slit in Victoria’s classy black dress could be seen as she smiled and looked down at the ground.

Victoria shared a welcome card from the wedding on the third slide, with an abundance of white flowers surrounding her.

Victoria posed with her fellow Bachelor Nation stars for a group photo in the next slide.

The familiar faces in the picture included Natasha Parker, Jasmina Nguyen, Shiann Lewis, Mykenna Dorn, Raven Nicole Gates, and Victoria’s former pageant and The Bachelor rival Alayah Benavidez.

Victoria and Alayah squashed their beef on The Bachelor Season 24 and appeared in great spirits as they smiled for a blurry selfie by the pool at the wedding.

The final slide saw Victoria filming herself and Jeremiah posing in their outfits. Victoria added sparkle to her dress with a glittery purse, and Jeremiah paired his formal suit with black and white Nike sneakers.

Victoria Paul is inspired by Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt

Along with sharing photos, Victoria also wrote a heartfelt caption about Madison and Grant’s faith and love.

She began her caption by writing, “I hope that if there’s ever a day I question the plan for my life that I’ll look at you two, Madi and Grant, and be reminded that what God has up his sleeve is SO. MUCH. BETTER. than what we could ever imagine.”

Victoria proceeded to praise Madi for always believing that God would deliver the desires of her heart and that she was created with someone in mind that faith would bring to her.

Victoria concluded her message, “Your love for one another and your love for Jesus inspires us. ♥️.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.