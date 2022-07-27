Victoria Paul shows off major abs in blue thong bikini

Victoria Paul with another bikini pic. Pic credit: @victorianpaul/Instagram

Victoria Paul has been showing off her beach body this summer, and her fans are loving it.

Bachelor Nation knows Victoria had a tough upbringing due to her story while competing for Peter Weber’s heart.

However, she now has a great relationship with her mom and her sister, who have worked toward sobriety and no longer suffer from their drug addictions.

Because of this, Victoria has been spending a lot of time traveling with them.

As a social media influencer, Victoria posts numerous photos in bikinis and other outfits that flatter her body.

Victoria gave her followers a look into her everyday life over the past few days, opening with a bikini pic.

Victoria Paul posts in a tiny blue bikini showcases her abs

Victoria took to her Instagram page to show off those washboard abs of hers as she shared a selfie in her blue thong bikini in the dining room of her place.

Swiping right, she and her friends can be seen driving down the road, singing along to What Dreams Are Made Of as the wind whips through their hair.

Next is a photo of Victoria’s white Bronco as she fills it up with gas to continue driving around to various stops while continuing her fun-filled summer days.

Then there was a stop at the Sunday Skillet for fried chicken before a visit to the beach with their bucket hats in tow.

Bachelor Nation responds to Victoria Paul’s post

The first person to comment on Victoria’s first photo of the group was impressed with Victoria’s toned abs as she exclaimed, “ABS [googly eye emojis].”

While a couple of others gave her emojis such as fire flames and yellow hearts, one wrote, “Sheesha,” after seeing Victoria’s bikini picture, and another declared, “Pls return me to florabama at ur earliest convenience.”

Other followers of Victoria’s loved not only her beach-ready body but also her new Bronco. At the same time, another fan basically said that Peter Weber should be kicking himself right now for not choosing Victoria as she wrote, “Pete punching the air right now.”

It seems as if Victoria has come through so many obstacles and hardships in life, but she is now living in the moment and not taking any day, hour, or minute for granted.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.