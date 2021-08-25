Victoria Paul removes breast implant that collapsed after Bachelor in Paradise

Victoria Paul’s troubles continued even after Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Paul had a disastrous time on the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise and the problems didn’t stop there.

Recently, Victoria revealed that, after deciding to remove herself from paradise, she had a health scare where one of her breast implants collapsed and she took to social media to document her experience.

Victoria Paul gets support from Victoria Fuller during surgery

Victoria shared several posts on her story to explain and broadcast the process of her surgery.

Victoria opened up about how she noticed that her chest was no longer even, with one breast looking bigger than the other. This led her to realize that one of her implants had collapsed and she had to get it surgically removed.

Victoria will soon be 29-years-old and she got breast implants when she was 18-years-old. She expressed thinking the implant collapse was due to the implant being older and having allegedly been in her body for over a decade.

On the day of the surgery, Victoria Paul’s super close friend, Victoria Fuller was by her side and showed up to offer comfort and support.

Victoria P. and Victoria F. built a strong bond after both being contestants on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. The two Victorias often spend time together and appear to enjoy having watch parties where they roast Bachelor in Paradise.

While at the medical center, Victoria P. Expressed being eager to overcome the surgery so she can get back to holding Victoria Fuller’s hand. Fortunately, Victoria Paul’s surgery went well and she appears to be doing fine health-wise.

Victoria Paul documents her experience at the doctor. Pic credit: @victorianpaul/Instagram

Victoria Paul’s mother jokes about her implants

Victoria’s mother, Cindy, went public about her daughter’s implant issue on social media by making a post with a caption that read, “Pray for my baby @victorianpaul. Her boob popped and she is having surgery tomorrow to have her implant removed.”

Cindy also went on to lightheartedly poke fun at her daughter’s situation by claiming that Victoria’s popped implant is proof that Bachelor in Paradise was really “popping.” She also jokingly told Victoria that she really sweated her breast off, which she admitted Victoria did not find to be a funny comment.

However, it seems Victoria eventually found the humor in her mom’s post because she re-shared it on her own story and wrote, “Thank you mom for publicly roasting me.”

Victoria Paul thanks mom for roasting her. Pic credit: @victorianpaul/Instagram

Similar to Clare Crawley and her own explant surgery, Victoria Paul has brought more awareness to the importance of paying attention to your body and doing what’s best for your health.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.