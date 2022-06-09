Victoria Paul poses in thong bikini with sister on the beach

Victoria Paul flaunts her backside. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Paul came onto Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor as a nurse and left as a social media influencer.

She spoke on the show about how rough and hard her childhood was growing up, as her father died when she was young and her mom and sister both had problems with drug addictions.

However, since her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria has made amends with her mom and sister, and they have been sober and drug-free for almost three years.

Recently, they took a family vacation together, and now Victoria has posted a photo and sweet message about her sister on Instagram.

What did Victoria Paul say about her relationship with her sister?

As Victoria hugged and held the hand of her sister, she also showed off her long, tanned legs and part of her backside in her thong bikini.

Although she had a white, thin cover-up on over her string bikini, it didn’t stop her from showing off a little more of that left side of her bum.

Victoria also wrote about her and her sister’s relationship, “fun fact: my sister and i are polar opposite irish twins, 10 months apart and were in the same grade growing up (red heart) my first and forever bff.”

What did Bachelor Nation viewers say about Victoria’s photo and post?

The first person to comment on Victoria’s post about her sister and photo in her body-baring bikini simply posted three heart-faced emojis.

Another fan exclaimed, “Love! Too cool you were in the same grade!” Yet one other could relate to Victoria as she stated, “I have an Irish twin as well, my brother. We make it by 4 days.”

Still, one other fan couldn’t get over the fact that Victoria and her sister were only 10 months apart and the revealing thong bikini that Victoria donned as she posted two shocked emoji faces.

Pic credit: @victorianpaul/Instagram

More about Victoria’s family lately

Victoria just spent some time with her sister and mom as they traveled together, sang together, and laughed a lot.

They rode around in a convertible with the top down and their hair blowing around in the wind as they took in the sights and spent time with one another.

Victoria and her mom both channeled their inner child while on the trip. Victoria jumped off stairs in her bikini, and her mom squealed with delight after buying them all matching anklets and sang 90s songs at the top of her lungs.

Victoria has had a great deal of success as a social media influencer since the time she spent on the Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.