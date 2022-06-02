Victoria Paul jumps off stairs in a blue bikini

Victoria Paul has fun with her mom. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Paul competed for Peter Weber’s heart on Season 24 of The Bachelor. While she did appear on Bachelor in Paradise after, she eliminated herself during Week 1 and had some health scares later.

As a nurse, viewers felt deeply for Victoria as she revealed her childhood tragedies to Peter and the world. She talked about her father dying when she was young and the addiction to drugs that both her mom and sister struggled with.

Thankfully, both Victoria’s mom and sister have been sober for over three years, and her bond with them has strengthened and has been thriving lately.

In fact, Victoria has just released a montage of photos and videos of a recent vacation she took with her mom and sister. At the start of the video, Victoria shows off her toned beach body in a skimpy bikini.

What did Victoria Paul do while in her bikini?

In the first video, Victoria was shown jogging down a wooden boardwalk for a few steps and then jumping down three stairs.

However, she donned a blue, high-cut side string bikini during the jump. Victoria also wore cute sunglasses and completed her look with white socks and white tennis shoes.

As she landed the jump, she moved even closer to the camera and smiled and laughed, showing how much fun she was having and channeling her inner child.

In fact, her caption for the videos and photos stated, “casing sunsets w/ my wild child!!!! aka mi madre (flower, coconut, kiwi, star emojis).”

What else did Victoria, her sister, and her mom do while on vacation?

There are also other videos of the small family as they drove in a convertible while their hair blew in the wind, and they sang songs from the radio.

The cutest video was when Victoria’s mom came back from a store with something in a bag that she had just bought.

Victoria asked, “What’d you get, mom?”

Her mom squealed with excitement, “I got us anklets…matching ones; I’m so excited!”

In one other video, Victoria can be seen filming her mom, standing up, dancing, and singing to LeAnn Rimes’ song, Can’t Fight the Moonlight.

There were also other photos of flowers, devotionals, bikes, and the scenery around them.

Recently, Victoria Paul was asked about children, and whether she wants them in the future, she revealed how excited she is to become a mom. She did say she definitely has plans to adopt from the system, regardless.

Bachelor Nation fans are so happy for Victoria and so proud of her mom and sister for staying clean and healthy so that their relationship could continue to flourish.

