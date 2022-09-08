Victoria Paul is dreamy in silk dress

Victoria Paul enjoys a summer day in a silk slip dress. Pic credit: @victorianpaul/Instagram

Victoria Paul showed off her stunning silhouette in a silky dress.

The Bachelor Nation star looked glamorous as she posed with her long blonde hair hanging down.

The Bachelor viewers will recall Victoria debuted on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

After not finding love with Peter, Victoria appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

During her time on the island, Victoria struggled to make connections and remember names and was also accused of having a man back home by her costars.

Now, Victoria continues to engage fans with her positivity and sense of fashion online.

Victoria Paul highlights curves in flowing gown

Victoria Paul took to Instagram to share dressy photos from Nashville, Tennessee.

In the opening photo, Victoria posed from the side in her light gown with a high slit and open back. Manicured greenery was visible in the background of the image.

Victoria rocked glam makeup, and her blonde waved hair effortlessly hung down her back.

In the second photo, Victoria faced away from the camera, mid-walk.

She wore tan high heels and a black purse on her shoulder as she lifted up her flowy dress and walked in the grass.

Victoria captioned the post, “silky slip dress of our dream ☁️ @revolve x @tularosalabel.”

Victoria received compliments on her post and reactions from fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Mari Pepin, who appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, commented, “Omg finally you’re back on my TL,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Victoria replied, “hehe missed you!!!” with an angel emoji.

Victoria’s The Bachelor Season 24 costar, Madison Prewett, who recently got engaged, commented with three heart-eyed emojis.

The Bachelor Season 25 star Victoria Larson commented, “Wowww.”

Other comments included “love,” “Gorgeous!!,” and “Ga ga gorgeous.”

Pic credit: @victorianpaul/Instagram

Victoria Paul attends Sydney Warner’s wedding

Over the summer, Victoria was one of several Bachelor Nation stars that attended The Bachelor Season 24 star Sydney Warner’s wedding to NFL husband Fred Warner.

Victoria sizzled in a red dress with a high slit for the photo and shared a series of pics from her costar’s special day on Instagram.

In the first photo of her slideshow post, Victoria’s skin glowed under the sun while posing in her vibrant red dress.

Other photos and videos captured the wedding’s stunning venue and decor, with the final video including a surprising moment where glass could be heard falling and cracking.

Victoria captioned the post, “Warner wedding 🧡 @sydneynicolehigh @fred_warner.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.