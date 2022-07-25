Victoria Paul flaunts her toned body in tiny blue thong bikini

Victoria Paul shows off her backside in thong bikini. Pic credit: @victorianpaul/Instagram

Victoria Paul has had her share of obstacles and hardships in her past, which viewers heard about in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as well as her incident on Bachelor in Paradise.

While Victoria relayed that she had to grow up fast after she lost her father at a young age, and her mom and sister both struggled with drugs.

The former pageant girl turned nurse, has now turned to be a social media influencer as well.

Lately, Victoria has been hanging out with and traveling with, her mom and sister quite a bit, as they have both recovered from their addictions.

It seems as if Victoria’s family means everything to her and that her mom is her biggest supporter and fan nowadays.

Recently, Victoria showed off a picture of herself in a thong bikini with her mom in the background shouting her support for her daughter.

Victoria Paul flaunts her backside in a thong bikini as her mom cheers her on

As Victoria stands with her back to the camera, she shows off her toned body as she works it in a royal blue, thong bikini.

She can be seen looking back at the camera, giving a seductive look as she crosses her hands over the bottom portion of her thong bottoms.

Victoria also donned short white socks and tennis shoes, put her long hair in a low ponytail, and completed her look with some cute sunnies.

In the background, fans can hear Victoria’s mom’s high-pitched voice shout, “Work it, girl, Work it.”

Victoria also captioned her short video by saying, “mi madre’s hype game is unmatched [five green hearts].”

Bachelor Nation responds to Victoria’s post

The first person to comment on Victoria’s video and her mom’s support was Sydney Hightower, who competed with Victoria for Peter Weber’s love on The Bachelor. She stated, “That pageant mama yell lives in her forever!!! I love it.”

Two other followers wrote, “I see you [three fire flame emojis]” and “Cutie wid a B[googly eyes]TY.”

Still, other fans showed their love and support for Victoria and her bikini body as they wrote, “Gorgeous! Resplendent! You’re slaying it!” Two others said, “Sheesh wow,” and called Victoria, “An icon!!!!!”

Another fan added to that last post and declared that Victoria and her mom are icons and how much they love the two together.

It seems as if Victoria loves having her mom around as they continue to travel together and post videos and photos of themselves. Bachelor Nation is so happy for Victoria and her mom being drug-free and loves seeing the two together.

