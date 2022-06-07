Victoria Larson wows in lucky green bikini 

Victoria Larson takes a dip in the water with her curves on display. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson has been enjoying summer travels and showing off her summer body.

Recently, Victoria turned up the heat by flaunting her curves in a green bikini.

Victoria thrilled fans with her bikini pic as they loved her swimwear, body, and gorgeous view behind her.

Victoria Larson wears green bikini in Croatia

Victoria Larson took to Instagram to share a striking photo of her bikini body.

In the photo, Victoria posed in front of clear blue water as she emerged with her hip to the side, accentuating her curves.

Victoria wore a stringy green bikini top and matching bottoms. She accessorized the look with dark sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Victoria captioned the post, “Feeling lucky for a weekend in Croatia,” with a green heart emoji.”

In her comment section, Victoria’s fans expressed awe over the photos.

A commenter wrote, “Such a beautiful view,” with another commenting with three trophy emojis.

One commenter wrote, “Great pic,” and another wrote, “Wow green is your color.”

Victoria Larson’s previous post also provided a scenic backdrop and a skin-baring ensemble.

Victoria placed her hand in her blonde tresses in the photo as she looked off to the side wearing sunglasses.

Loving pops of color, Victoria wore a busty pink top that showed off her midriff and short shorts to flaunt her toned legs under the sun.

Behind Victoria was a stunning body of water and mountains.

Victoria captioned the post, “Meet me in Montenegro,” with a flag and bikini emoji.

Will Victoria Larson return to Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is filming this month, with many fans speculating on who the cast will consist of.

With no official cast list announced, almost anyone could go to paradise, but fans should not expect Victoria Larson to return to paradise for a second time.

Victoria has been vocal about her hate for The Bachelor franchise’s producers and felt she was portrayed incorrectly and unfairly on the show.

Victoria expressed that being on the show was one of the worst times of her life, so she appears to have entirely shut the door on a possible franchise return.

While Victoria seems done with The Bachelor franchise after appearing on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, she is still open to being on reality television. Time will tell if Victoria Larson returns to television.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.