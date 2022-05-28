Victoria Larson wears barely-there bikini while vacationing in Italy

Victoria Larson poses in a revealing bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson has gone from self-proclaimed Queen to a Goddess, to a social media sensation with her followers.

When she first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, Victoria was a brunette, a supposed Queen, and the women weren’t too fond of her.

Then when she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, she showed up as a blonde and upped her own status from Queen to Goddess.

While Victoria never did find love on either franchise show, she has found love with her fans and in fashion and beauty.

What has Victoria Larson posed in on Instagram this time?

As she vacationed in Capri, Italy, Victoria took it upon herself to pose on her knees in a teeny tiny navy blue string bikini.

She kneeled on a boat, as it trekked across the blue waters with lush greenery and cliffs in the background. Moreover, the Italian flag flew from the back of the boat.

Victoria captioned her revealing, body-baring photo by saying, “Capri,” and pulling up the itty-bitty string sides of her bikini bottoms.

What did Victoria’s fans have to say about her photo?

Followers and fans of Victoria’s immediately took to her comment section to show their love and support of not only her bikini photo but also her in general.

Viewers gave Victoria fire flame emojis and bomb emojis, as they stated, “Go off” and said, “Love this suit! Where’s it from hot momma!”

Another exclaimed, “VICTORIA. This suit was made for you!”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Still others couldn’t get over how good she looked in her tiny swimwear and wrote things like, “shut up (heart-faced emoji)” and “YASSSS.”

One other fan asked Victoria a question as she inquired, “Are you joining Paradise this year?” Victoria responded to her and declared, “@b_e_k_aa99 absolutely not.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

What has Victoria been up to since her stints in the franchise?

While Victoria made an appearance on last summer’s show, Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, she didn’t exactly endure the warmest of welcomes and was eliminated in Week 1 of the show.

As Victoria seems to be done with the Bachelor shows and finding love within them, she has yet to disappoint her followers with all of these Instagram photos showing off her amazing body.

While fans may be disappointed that she is not planning on appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, they can find contentment and enjoyment in the fact that Victoria seems just as happy traveling, modeling in swimwear and lingerie, and being professionally photographed for glitz and glam pictures.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.