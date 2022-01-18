Victoria Larson stuns in a white bikini on the beach as she shows off ‘bikinis and books’

Victoria Larson exudes confidence in swimwear. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Queen? Goddess? Villain? All of the above? Victoria Larson looks stunning as she shows off her beach body in a flattering white bikini.

Victoria Larson is well-known for her debut into Bachelor Nation on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Her infamous stay during the six weeks that she was on Matt’s season was met with much drama and so-called villainous behavior.

In fact, Victoria was sent home for causing excess drama and being accused of bullying other girls on the show.

Why did Victoria Larson change her look for Bachelor in Paradise?

As she exited The Bachelor, and before she stepped onto the beach at Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria’s looks changed quite a bit.

She was quoted saying, “It’s your life, and shout-out to my Botox girl. I looked good both ways. Don’t get it twisted.”

She went on to say, “Going on the Bachelor straight from covid and the pandemic, my priorities honestly were not wrapped around external beauty.”

She continued, “I’ve gotten to focus on both internal and external beauty since then and would appreciate the hateful, hypocritical comments about my appearance and ‘behavior’ while on a tv show to cease.”

She then posted side by side pictures of her look before going on The Bachelor, and before she headed to Paradise. Apparently, the change from brunette to blonde brought her from a “Queen” to a “Goddess,” too.

She is known for her active social media presence, especially her poses in various, sometimes barely-there, swimsuits. This goddess and former pageant queen seem to have no confidence issues.

This can possibly be attributed to the “confidence training” she received from Serena Kerrigan, before heading onto Matt’s season of The Bachelor.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Victoria Larson has taken up reading

Victoria Larson not only struts her stuff in her bikinis, but she is also reading about faith and science.

She was reading a book in her Instagram post called Believing is Seeing. The book is based on a physicist’s account of how science shattered his atheism and revealed the necessity of faith.

Victoria captioned the photo, “The universe is not an accident and neither are you.”

She then used a towel and palm tree emoji and the hashtag #bikinisandbooks.

It seems as if past Bachelor villain, Victoria, is working on her bikini bod, her soul, and her mind all at the same time. She’s bringing a whole new meaning to mind, body, and soul.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.