Victoria Larson stuns in a gorgeous mint green bikini alongside model Alison Bowles

Victoria Larson looks amazing in a green bikini with friend Alison Bowles. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson, a lover of fashion and beauty, has become a sensation with fans on social media, especially on her Instagram account.

While she didn’t find love on The Bachelor, or on Bachelor in Paradise, she has found love in posting photos of herself in revealing swimwear and lingerie, as well as making fashion statements.

Victoria has struck again on Instagram, as she has posted photos of herself in a green, high-rise bikini, with model and Instagram sensation, Alison Bowles.

What did Victoria post to Instagram this time alongside Alison Bowles?

In her collection of photos, Victoria and Alison are walking on the beach and enjoying the sunshine. Both women wore bikinis, Alison opting for a floral print bikini.

The women posed in front of the waves on the beach and took selfies of themselves making duck faces and a peace sign with the water in the background.

Victoria could also be seen eating a red popsicle in one of the close-ups, and in two other photos, the girls are riding bicycles and walking in the sand. Victoria can be seen carrying a small handbag in the same color as her swimsuit, and Alison has a purse backpack on in a lavender color.

Victoria captioned the montage of photos with, “Spring break 4ever #lulibabes,” while Alison responded with, “I love that I’m wearing Luli too hahaha.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

What did Victoria’s Instagram followers have to say about her post?

Fans took to the post to comment on their love of the women and the swimwear, as they talked about how stunning Victoria and Alison looked.

Victoria’s followers wrote positive affirmations as they claimed how cute and beautiful they both were. There was also a great deal of fire flame emojis and heart emojis used in the fans’ comments.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

One of Victoria’s fans even stated, “Yes Queen V,” bringing back Victoria’s self-proclaimed Queen status during her stint on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria’s past in The Bachelor Nation franchise

While on that season, Victoria was condemned by Bachelor Nation fans and some of the other women on that show for her alleged bullying behaviors.

Then, after being eliminated on The Bachelor, Victoria took her chance of finding love on Bachelor in Paradise, where she not only changed her hair color, going from brunette to blonde but changed her status to Goddess from Queen.

Victoria has also been criticized in the past by Bachelor Nation fans for her apparent change in her looks, as they have claimed Victoria has had cosmetic work done as well as a drastic change in her weight.

Being the person she is, Victoria has not let those critics rule her outlook on life. What will Victoria cook up next for a fashion statement on her Instagram page?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.