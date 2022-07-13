Victoria Larson shows yacht view in blue thong bikini

Victoria Larson stuns in bikini video. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson has been dealing with some difficult times lately, as her boyfriend wasn’t exactly the person she thought he was.

After she received a DM from a woman claiming to be her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, Victoria clapped back with her revenge.

She then posted the other woman’s message to her Instagram page, with her response back, and it seems they then talked on the phone.

Now Victoria has responded by posting a photo showing off her chest and tanned body in a barely-there baby blue thong bikini while in Monaco.

Victoria Larson poses in a tiny, cleavage-showing bikini

Victoria took to her TikTok account to post a short video clip of herself on a yacht while in Monaco.

As she films her chest and major cleavage for the view from her yacht, in the end, she dips down and shows off her string thong bikini bottoms as well.

Victoria captioned her clip, saying, “When he apologizes but you’re already on a yacht in Monaco.”

@victorialarson_ Inspired per usual by @Lisa Opie @ Sign up for our newsletter! ♬ som original – Jessica Alves

Victoria is a bikini Queen and goddess

One fan commented on Victoria’s TikTok and declared, “Queen Victoria is the bikini goddess,” referring to her nicknames from her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

PIc credit: @victorialarson_/TikTok

When Victoria made her Bachelor debut, she was a self-proclaimed Queen. Then, after making some image changes before Bachelor in Paradise, she went to Mexico as a self-proclaimed goddess.

While neither of those shows worked out for Victoria, and she didn’t make many friends during her time on either show, she has since thrived as a social media influencer.

Victoria finds success as a social media influencer

Fans can always count on some risqué and revealing photos from Victoria when they scroll through her Instagram page.

Whether she is posing in crop tops with her dog beside her, flaunting her chest and backside in barely-there bikinis, modeling lingerie, posing topless, or making fashion statements in body-baring ensembles, Victoria never ceases to amaze and wow her followers.

As Victoria struggles with finding out her boyfriend was cheating on her, she has talked quite a bit about getting through it and trying to move on.

Currently, she has taken to traveling to Monaco to relax and hopefully find some peace within as she moves forward, trying to heal from her unexpected breakup and how it all went down.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.