Victoria Larson shows off perfect green bikini pics in ‘Instagram vs. reality’ comparison

Victoria Larson posted new bikini photos to her Instagram on Tuesday. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson, self-proclaimed queen and a contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, posted a bikini pic to Instagram with the caption, “Instagram VS Reality.”

Clearly wanting to set pulses racing, the villain of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor showed herself off in a green bikini, kneeling in the sand in front of an ocean backdrop.

Victoria Larson revealed behind-the-scenes look at her bikini photoshoot

The queen and villain was looking off to the side and wearing sunglasses with her hair in a bun.

In the second photo, presumably the “reality” pic, she is seen posing on a lounger in the same bikini.

The Bachelor alum is looking at her phone while her dog sits in her lap.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also posted another photo channeling Britney Spears.

She was seen sitting on a set of stairs outside in a black mini-skirt, high socks, and a white button-down shirt with her stomach on display. Her hair was in pigtails, and she was sporting a pair of black sunglasses.

She captioned the photo, “Hit me baby one more time.”

In a close-up of the same outfit, she threw some shade at her haters, writing, “Alexa, play everyone who played me.”

Victoria Larson defended herself on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast

In April of last year, Victoria spoke out on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, explaining her behavior toward the other girls while on The Bachelor, and claiming she was just trying to have fun.

“I feel like a lot of the girls [on the show] were careful about what they said or [did],” she said. “They wanted to present themselves well and like, yeah, I just wanted to have fun. It’s a show. I wasn’t taking it seriously. ‘Cause, I mean, that’s what it was.”

Matt eliminated her in week four after hearing about what was going on in the house, though later apologized to her during the Women Tell All, saying, “When people ask me about you, I have nothing but good things to say about you.”

Bachelor Nation was surprised by Victoria Larson’s changing appearance

Fans of the show were surprised at Victoria’s changed appearance when she was revealed as a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise.

She appeared on the beach in Mexico with blonde hair, different eyebrows, and lips that seemed slightly bigger than in her time on The Bachelor. She responded to allegations of surgery on her Instagram, posting side-by-side comparison photos of her time on The Bachelor and on Bachelor in Paradise.

She wrote, “Guys it’s called, sleep. And not having a swollen eye; yes I got my lips done but they’re also over lined in that photo.” She claimed she “would appreciate the hateful, hypocritical comments” to cease.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.