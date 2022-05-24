Victoria Larson shows off legs and cleavage after ditching underwear for wedding

Victoria Larson wears revealing dress to wedding. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson is well-known by her followers on Instagram for her body-baring photos in swimwear, lingerie, and risqué outfits.

She has also posted numerous glitz and glam photos on Instagram to gain the attention of her viewers.

Since her debut on The Bachelor, Victoria has gone from villain to admired via her social media followers and fandom.

What did Victoria Larson wear on Instagram this time?

Victoria wore a silky, formal gown while attending a friend’s wedding. The dress was a burnt orangish-brown color and was form-fitting to her body.

Victoria added three photos to her collection, and the first was of her sitting outside in the green grass and bushes. The slit up to her thighs on both sides was well up past her underwear line, showing that she was sans them for the event.

In the next photo, Victoria could be seen posing with the bride and groom, and in the third, she was by herself again, this time standing up.

She also showed off her cleavage, as her dress was extremely low-cut and barely covered her chest. Victoria completed her outfit with a pair of slip-on high-heeled sandals but later changed into some black flats and a black handbag.

Victoria also captioned her photos by saying, “The vibes were immaculate, wedding of the century.”

Victoria’s followers commented on her dress as a wedding guest

The first fan inquired about where Victoria bought her dress because she loved it so much. The next few stated, “Gorgeous,” “I MEANNNN,” and “Love that dress on you!” They also accompanied their remarks with heart-faced emojis.

Another woman told Victoria that she looked beautiful, while another was not impressed with Victoria’s dress choice for her friend’s wedding. She claimed, “Imagine someone wearing that dres to your wedding (covering eyes emoji) Beautiful dress but not the appropriate place to wear it.”

Another fan tagged Victoria and basically agreed with the other viewer as she exclaimed, “@victorialarson_ THE QUEEN UPSTAGED THE BRIDE.”

Moreover, one other loved what Victoria wore as they commented, “You are smoking hot (fire flame emoji) beautiful legs.”

Victoria may not have been that well-liked by the other women on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. As a self-proclaimed Queen, she came off to them as arrogant.

However, since her time on The Bachelor franchise, she has thrived on Instagram and has also found fame in beauty and fashion.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.