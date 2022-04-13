Victoria Larson shows off her cleavage in Palm Beach

Victoria Larson’s latest Instagram photo shows lots of cleavage. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson, a self-proclaimed Queen and Goddess throughout The Bachelor shows, has shown a huge interest in fashion and beauty as well.

As a social media influencer, Victoria has over 70,000 Instagram followers and constantly posts photos of herself in swimwear, lingerie, casual wear, or formal wear.

Recently, Victoria has also dabbled in modeling as professional photographers have done her hair, make-up, and overall glam.

What did Victoria Larson post to her Instagram this time?

In her most recent post, Victoria shared a photo on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Espresso o’clock,” with wine glass emojis on either side of the phrase.

Victoria donned a skin-tight, beige-colored, spaghetti-strapped dress, but the most shocking part was the cleavage and her chest bulging out of the top of her dress.

Not only that, but Victoria has straightened her blonde hair, her make-up is on point, and she held up her espresso drink in her right hand while smiling for the camera.

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about her look?

Fans took to her post to show their love for not only her but also the photo and what she decided to wear while out.

Viewers gave Victoria fire flame emojis and stated how gorgeous she looked. One person wrote, “Oh I love this photo. Your face (heart-faced emoji) … I just double tapped again lol.” She liked the photo so much that she loved it twice.

Two other fans stated, “Absolutely beautiful (two pink hearts),” and another declared, “Not taking any time to glance at my watch if you’re in front of me (heart-faced emoji and fire flame).”

Victoria’s history in the franchise

Victoria had a bit of a rough go during her debut in The Bachelor franchise, as she was seen as a bit of a villain and bully to the other women and Matt James sent her home because of it.

While Victoria did give her side after the show and stated that she was just confident and never meant to offend anyone or be seen as a bully or inconsiderate to others’ feelings.

Moreover, she also received some flak from Bachelor Nation when her appearance changed from The Bachelor to Bachelor in Paradise, and again after leaving the island.

Fans criticized her for losing so much weight, changing her hair color to blonde, and also suspected cosmetic surgery.

However, Victoria clapped right back at those critics and said she was happy with her changes and herself. It seems that Victoria has continued to do her own thing and not care too much about what others think of her, as she proceeds to post photos on Instagram wearing whatever she wants.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th on ABC.