Victoria Larson shows off her bare backside in thong bikini

Victoria Larson bares her backside. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson has been giving her followers some content lately, and they aren’t complaining.

Mostly known for her villainous behavior on The Bachelor during Matt James’ season, Victoria is an independent, tell-it-how-it-is kind of girl.

Since her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria has been concentrating on her social media influencer gig.

Posting glamor shots, modeling for photographers, and showing off her body in revealing and body-baring swimwear, lingerie, and outfits, Victoria has gained quite a few followers and some fame as well.

Her fans tune into her social media pages often and are not disappointed with the photos she consistently puts out.

Recently, Victoria has turned to something new in working on her DJ skills. She has done this in true Victoria fashion: in a thong bikini.

Victoria Larson bares her whole backside in thong bikini bottoms

While vacationing in Mykonos, an island in Greece known for its party atmosphere, Victoria has been trying her hand as a DJ.

As she worked the controls and learned the past-time, she posed with her back to the camera and flaunted her entire backside in an orange thong bikini bottom and lilac-colored string bikini top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria captioned her photo by saying, “DJ Vikki secrets [musical note emojis] full video and more exclusive vacation pics and videos on my VIP page, link in bio.”

Bachelor Nation responds to her bare backside

The first person to comment on Victoria’s photo stated, “Absolute hottest,” while another declared, “You’re so impressive.”

Two others gave Victoria a bunch of emojis such as red hearts, fire flames, kissing faces, and heart-faced ones. They also wrote, “Beautiful beautiful! Extremely sweet and delicious” and “OMG!!! You are such a raving angel,” respectively.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

While others gave Victoria even more heart emojis and fire flames, they also told Victoria how beautiful she is and how much they love her assets that she continues to show off in photos.

One guy even posted, ‘wow that thong is beautiful [red heart] babe like you,” while another wanted to know where the videos and photos were.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

It seems as if the Bachelor franchise was good to Victoria even though she made some enemies doing them. She has furthered her modeling career and gained fame and followers through her risqué and revealing photos that she continues to post and that fans continue to love.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.