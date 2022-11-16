Victoria Larson shows off abs in tight shorts, reveals why she stopped posting

Bachelor Nation star Victoria Larson is trim and toned while giving a social media update. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson worked up a sweat and proved her pilates are paying off.

The Bachelor Nation star highlighted her incredible figure while snapping a gym selfie.

Victoria gained a large fanbase after appearing on The Bachelor Season 25 despite being a show “villain.”

After appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Victoria has since condemned the franchise and shared she would never return to the show after having had a bad experience. She went so far as to say she hated the franchise’s producers.

Now, Victoria enjoys engaging with her 98.6k Instagram followers and sharing pics from her steamy photoshoots.

However, Victoria felt she had a lull in posting and explained why in her recent social media share.

Victoria Larson rocks abs in workout wear

Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie in the gym.

The Bachelor Nation “queen” obscured her face with her phone and text over the image.

She wore a vibrant red sports bra and jutted out a leg in tight black biker shorts.

Victoria’s abs were visible as she posed for the picture with her bright blonde locks in a side ponytail.

Victoria wrote over the photo, “I stopped posting cause all I do is pilates and apartment hunt.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson ‘debloats’ with Odyssey snacks

While Victoria has been busy with pilates and apartment hunting, she still has time to promote brands as a model and influencer.

Recently, Victoria blew a kiss in a sultry pic as she endorsed Odyssey Prebiotic Protein Bars.

In the photo, Victoria kept it cozy on top while adding some sizzle on the bottom with a soft-colored sweater and a pair of knee-high black boots with sheer black material underneath.

Victoria puckered her lips in rosy pink makeup while holding an Odyssey snack.

She captioned the post, “What are you thankful for? I am so thankful for @odysseysnacks to keep me from bloating during my photoshoots! They are prebiotic and taste amazing!! Link in my stories to purchase on Amazon or online use my code victoria10. 💫.”

The model also included hashtags such as #debloat, #wellness, and #thankful.

While Victoria had to overcome lots of negativity after her appearances in The Bachelor franchise, she now appears to be living her best life.

