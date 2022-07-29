Victoria Larson shows full cleavage in thong lingerie

Victoria Larson stuns again. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson has undergone many changes since she first appeared on The Bachelor for Matt James’ season of the show.

As she was a self-proclaimed “Queen” coming onto Matt’s season, she also was a brunette; however, going onto Bachelor in Paradise months later, she was blonde and moved on to a “Goddess.”

Now Victoria is killing it as a social media influencer as she travels around the world and has gained many followers and a lot of fame.

As she continues to post some glamour-shot photos to work on her modeling, she also loves to show fans pictures of herself in everyday life.

Many times, Victoria can be seen posing in body-baring swimwear, typically thong bikinis, as well as sexy lingerie and revealing outfits.

Most recently, Victoria posted a photo for her followers in a see-through, lace lingerie ensemble that barely covered her body.

Victoria Larson stuns in a lace thong lingerie piece

On her Instagram page, Victoria stared at the camera in a seductive pose and with an even steamier one-piece, thong, see-through lingerie piece.

With a face full of make-up and her blonde hair straight and down, Victoria has her chest barely covered and her cleavage in full view as she laid across the floor on her side.

She then captioned her photo by saying, “A girlfriend once told me ‘you should date that guy, he could get you in the rooms you want to be in.’ And I said ‘I my dear will get myself into any party and any room I want.’”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Victoria’s body-baring lingerie photo

Victoria’s friend and model, Alison Bowles, who has traveled and posed in photos before with Victoria herself, simply put three clapping hands emojis after seeing Victoria’s amazing new Instagram photo.

Two other viewers and fans of Victoria’s both gave her heart-faced emojis to show their love for her look.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

While other followers gave Victoria more heart-faced emojis, as well as fire flame emojis, pink hearts, stars, and castles, they also had many words of support and positivity for Victoria.

One woman wrote, “Yeeesss,” while another declared, “Your absolutely beautiful babe.”

While one fan loved Victoria’s photo and her caption, two others commented, “Wowowowow” and “I feel this so hard.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Even though Victoria may not have had the best of luck on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise trying to compete for love, she has most definitely thrived in the social media world and with her followers.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.