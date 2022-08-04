Victoria Larson rocks beach ensemble with high slits in Mykonos 

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Larson strikes a pose in Mykonos. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson continues to turn up the heat this summer with her stunning skin-baring ensembles.

A true jet-setter, Victoria often shares photos from her scenic trips around the world.

The Bachelor Nation star’s recent post did just that as she wowed viewers from the beaches of Mykonos, Greece.

Victoria enjoyed a gorgeous sunset in Mykonos.

She also provided a view with a view as she posed in her flowy beach outfit.

Victoria’s summer body was visible as she showed off her tanned figure.

Victoria Larson is a ‘big Socrates girl’ in Mykonos

Victoria Larson took to Instagram to share a photo on the beach in Greece, showing off her side profile and legs.

In the photo, Victoria wore a wrapped soft rose wrap dress over her swimsuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dress featured a halterneck, cinched waist, and high slits on each side, revealing a bit of her bikini bottoms.

Victoria completed the look with hoop earrings, a black purse, and her blonde hair swept back into a ponytail.

The photo’s background gave a view of a gorgeous ocean with mountains, a boat, and a setting sun.

Victoria captioned the post, “Big Socrates girl.”

In the post’s comments section, Victoria received praiseworthy reactions from friends and fans.

A commenter left a heart-eyed emoji and three fire emojis, and another follower commented, “Glowing.”

One commenter asked, “Did you end up going to Santorini?”

Victoria shared that she’d like to save some destinations for a more romantic chapter of her life, writing, “not yet! I’m actually saving that place til I’m in a relationship.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson shows off swimwear style in bikinis

Victoria’s recent beach share was one of many snapshots she’s posted from her travels.

In an earlier post, Victoria posed by the ocean with boats in the background while wearing a bubblegum pink bikini top, matching bottoms, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Victoria captioned the post, “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.”

Switching up her swimwear to white, Victoria shared a photo in an elegant white bikini. The Bachelor Nation star tussled her hair while kneeling in the sand at the beach with a clear blue ocean and sky behind her.

Victoria captioned the post, “I want to see you eat, just not at my table,” with a white heart emoji.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.