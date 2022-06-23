Victoria Larson pulls down tank straps and reveals major cleavage

Victoria Larson stuns in a modeling photo again. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson has been furthering her modeling career and her fame as a social media influencer lately.

From her fashion statements to her glamour shots and her lack of clothing when it comes to showing off her body in little to no swimwear or lingerie, Victoria continues to gain the attention of her viewers.

While Victoria wasn’t too well-liked during her stints on The Bachelor with Matt James and Bachelor in Paradise, she has been successful as an influencer, model, and lover of fashion and beauty.

As Victoria travels the world, she takes photos of all of the countries she visits and places she goes to, and her most recent photo is no different.

Victoria shows skin while in Paris

While in Paris, France, Victoria posed in a seductive manner on her Instagram page, as she tilted her head up with her mouth slightly agape, and her eyes closed.

With a face full of makeup, and a hat on her head, Victoria undid the straps of her knitted tank and started pulling them down, showing off some major cleavage.

The top only covered about half of her chest as it was knitted and mostly open with fringe coming down from the bra part of the tank.

Victoria put the words love you down the side, in cursive writing, to show how much she is enjoying and loving her time in Paris.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Fans commented on Victoria’s photo

Bachelor Nation fans again could not get over Victoria’s photo and how amazing she looked. They showered her with fire flame emojis, red hearts, and heart-faced emojis.

Viewers also wrote, “Aloha beautiful,” and called Victoria a “Hottie.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Others stated that Victoria and her photo were “Fire” as well as “Absolutely beautiful.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson models for Playboy

Lately, Victoria has been posting a lot of revealing pictures on her Instagram page. Her most recent before the current one was of her down on her hands and knees as she modeled for Playboy.

During that photo shoot, Victoria could see seen with her whole backside showing as her one-piece was a thong and only a fluffy bunny tail there.

She has also been seen posing topless with only a book covering half of her chest as she wore white swim bottoms, and nearly posing nude in a skimpy thong lingerie piece.

While it seems Victoria is done with the Bachelor franchise and trying to find love there, she has definitely only begun when it comes to her modeling career.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.