Victoria Larson poses topless with summer reading

Victoria Larson goes topless. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson may not have made many friends when it came to the women on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, but she has caught the attention of many since her time on the show, thanks to photos like the one she shared recently.

She has gained fame as a social media influencer since her appearances on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise through her photos.

As a woman who has shown a big interest in fashion and beauty, Victoria has no problem posing in revealing swimwear and lingerie.

Lately, Victoria has done quite a bit of modeling in such attire, as she continues to get bolder and bolder when it comes to her photo shoots and pictures she posts to her social media outlets.

Victoria Larson flaunts her bare chest in a recent photo

Recently, on her Instagram page, Victoria has taken off her shirt and gone topless in only white high-cut swim bottoms and a book titled Mykonos Muse, covering her breasts partially, leaving little to viewers’ imaginations.

She then captioned her two similar photos with, “certified lover girl, to honestly never mind rq.”

Why the Mykonos Muse book?

In past posts and photos, Victoria has mentioned bikinis and books and it seems to be a recurring theme at times with her. Usually, her books include subjects dealing with meditation, religion, mythology, travel, or philosophy.

In this instance, Victoria is holding up, mirroring reading Mykonos Muse, which is a book about an ancient island and the mythological creatures and legends surrounding the place.

Bachelor Nation has some thoughts about her topless photo

Many fans loved what they saw in Victoria’s revealing photo with only a book placed over her chest to block off her topless upper half. In fact, viewers complimented her with many hearts and fire flame emojis throughout the comment section.

One fan wrote, “Ohhh helllooooo” and another stated, “Looking good.” Yet one more, with a winking face, declared, “Always enjoy a good book.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Still, one guy tried to sell himself to Victoria to try to get her attention and obviously wants to try to date her or hook up. With no confidence issues, he claimed, “If God made anything more perfect than you, he must have kept it to himself. Victoria I’m Joshua tell me do you open you dm’s or not also does it depend on how hot the guy is because I have no problem in that area.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria continues to catch the eyes of her fans and viewers as she posts in little to no clothing on social media. Fans never know what she will come up with next, so they continue to tune in to her page.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.