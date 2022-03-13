Victoria Larson poses topless in fishnet stockings and lace-up underwear

Victoria Larson poses topless on her Instagram page. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson was a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor but was eliminated due to alleged bullying of the other women. She then took a chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise, as a blonde instead of a brunette, but didn’t find love there either.

Victoria has taken to her Instagram page yet again to flaunt what she’s got. This time, the self-proclaimed Queen turned Goddess has taken it to a new level.

The Bachelor alum Victoria Larson posts topless photo to her Instagram

She decided to bare it all from the waist up this time, as she posed topless. The only things Victoria wore were fishnet stockings and high-waisted black lace-up underwear.

Victoria had a face full of make-up and her long, blonde hair in curled, wavy locks, as she posed in a way to just hide her nipples with her arm and hair.

She stared front and center at the camera, with her elbow on top of one knee and her leg was up. She gave credit to her photographer and glam person as well in the caption.

She captioned her photo, “Assume that everything in life is serving your higher purpose [black heart emoji] the rest of these pics on my site.”

What did her supporters and Bachelor Nation alums have to say about her photo?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans alike took to Victoria’s photo and captioned their love and support for her.

Pieper James, from Matt James’ season as well, is currently dating Brendan Morais, another Bachelor alum. She posted, “OKAYYY [three heart-faced emojis].”

Rachael Kirkconnell, the winner from Matt’s season of The Bachelor, commented next as she said, “Wowowowowow.”

Victoria posted back and said, “@rachaelkirkconnell thank u babe [red heart emoji] you should shoot with them when you’re in town!!”

Two fans also commented on Victoria’s glamour shot and said, “QUEEN QUEEN QUEEN [with a crown emoji]” and another stated, “SOOO LAVISH [clapping hands emoji].”

Victoria is known for her Instagram posts on beauty and fashion, particularly swimwear. She often posts photos of her in barely-there bikinis or high-cut one-pieces that show off her flattering figure.

How has Bachelor Nation reacted to Victoria from her time on The Bachelor until now?

While she struggled with friendships on Matt’s season of The Bachelor, she has seemed to gain some positivity from her fellow contestants on her Instagram posts.

She has also received some backlash from Bachelor viewers as her appearance had drastically changed from The Bachelor to Bachelor in Paradise and now.

Critics relished in the fact that Victoria had Botox done, and other cosmetic surgery, as well as a radical change in weight loss.

However, Victoria had no issues with this as she clapped back at those who judged her and was proud of her Botox injections. She had no problem coming clean that she had, in fact, had some work done.

As Victoria continues to gain her Instagram following, look for more eccentric, risqué, and fashionable photos coming your way in the future.

