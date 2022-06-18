Victoria Larson poses nearly nude in skimpy thong lingerie

Victoria Larson flaunts her lingerie body. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson competed for Matt James’ heart on his season of The Bachelor before being sent home.

While she caused some controversy among the women in the house, she has sparked interest in viewers since her stint on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Now working as a model and social media influencer, Victoria has caught the eyes of Bachelor Nation as she continues to pose in barely-there swimwear and lingerie.

Lately, Victoria has been seen working with photographers as she professionally poses in these skimpy sets.

Victoria Larson models barely-there thong lingerie

Very recently, on Instagram, Victoria has shown off her toned, tanned body in a pink lace push-up bra that flaunts her cleavage, paired with a tiny pair of matching thong underwear to complete her lingerie set.

She bared almost all as she kneeled down on a haystack and ran her fingers through her darkened blonde, curled hair.

She then captioned her post by saying, “Just recorded with my girl @kailifknthorne for @afternoonteapodd can’t wait for this to drop next week on Spotify!!! you guys know we got that good tea go vote for Kaili for maxim model! Link in her bio and see you next week with the podcast. I’ve been wanting to start my podcast forever and finally just went for it I hope you’re ready.”

Victoria then concluded her caption with a bunch of hastags including: “#yournewfavoritepodcast #podcast #model #lightworkers #dimensions #afternoontea.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Victoria’s new photo

The first to comment was Mari Pepin, who is engaged to Kenny Braasch after he proposed on last summer’s Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. She gave Victoria three fire flame emojis to show how much she loved her look.

Model, Alison Bowles, was next to leave some fire flame emojis as well as write, “Omg,” after viewing Victoria in her revealing lingerie photo shoot.

Two others posted about the photo as well when they not only added more fire flame emojis but also stated, “My jaw is on the floor.”

Other viewers commented on how much they loved Victoria’s hair color and also talked about how amazing her body is, while others wrote, “Absolutely beautiful” and “Sexy” with red hearts.

While Victoria may not have made it too far on The Bachelor or Paradise, she is making it now in the modeling and beauty world.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.