Victoria Larson poses in tiny, see-through lingerie

Victoria Larson once again poses in an itty bitty lingerie piece. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson has a history of showing off her eccentric outfits and revealing bikinis on her Instagram account.

While she was a self-proclaimed Queen on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and then a self-proclaimed Goddess on Bachelor in Paradise, she has definitely lived up to both with her fans.

Into fashion, health, and beauty, Victoria never ceases to amaze her viewers as a social media influencer and in what she posts to her Instagram account.

What has Victoria Larson most recently posted to her Instagram page?

Most recently, Victoria has really flaunted her bikini body, as she wore some see-through, blue and pink lingerie. Moreover, she donned some deep red lipstick and her make-up was on point, as her hair cascaded down in waves.

In her post, Victoria could be seen giving the camera a sensuous look, as she puts her hands up to her chest, simulating covering up her see-through lingerie bra top.

The bottoms are a string, thong bikini bottom, with a thin band connecting the front to the back.

What did Bachelor Nation fans have to say about the photo she posted?

Bachelor Nation fans couldn’t get enough of Victoria and her recent photo upload of herself in the risqué lingerie set.

One fan commented, “Stunning (red heart),” while another exclaimed, “Ahhh (three heart-faced emojis) so gorgeous (heart-faced emoji).”

Two others strictly put emojis to show their love for the post, as they gave her a unicorn and multiple fire flame emojis.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Other viewers gave blue and purple heart emojis, as well as a crown emoji, and called her “Queen” and “Gorgeous.”

One fan even put his hopes as his comment when he declared, “Bip season 8 (five red hearts).”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria’s past with The Bachelor franchise and what she has to say about her experience

While Victoria made some waves and stirred up some controversy and drama on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, she also gained a fandom within Bachelor Nation.

Whereas many of the women thought she was too much and claimed she showed villainous behavior, others respected her for her tell-it-as-it-is personality and bluntness.

Recently, Victoria has spoken out about how The Bachelor was the worst experience of her life and how much she hates the producers for how they edited her on the show.

Because of this, she said that she has had to face a great deal of criticism and backlash from some Bachelor Nation viewers. However, she has been able to surpass all of the trolling and be herself after the process.

As a social media influencer, she has definitely caught the eyes of many in her various put-together outfits and recent professionally photographed pictures she has posted to her Instagram account.

Will Bachelor Nation fans see Queen/Goddess Victoria back on Bachelor in Paradise for Season 8 this summer? Only time will tell, but it sounds like viewers would love to see her there, complete in her teeny, tiny bikinis she loves to wear for her Instagram posts.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.