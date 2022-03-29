Victoria Larson outdoes herself once again in bright yellow, revealing lingerie

Victoria Larson posts a new lingerie picture on social media. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson is at it again! She has upped her game in the lingerie department as she revealed her look to her fans.

She is known for her fashion and beauty statements, specifically with swimwear at the beach or pool or lingerie during photoshoots donned with the perfect accessories and make-up.

Victoria, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, has again taken social media by storm, as she captured her beauty and received a lot of positive affirmations on her photo.

What did Victoria Larson post to her account this time?

This time, Victoria has awed viewers as she posed in a yellow, lace, see-through in parts, bright yellow push-up bra. Paired with the lingerie top was a skimpy pair of string bikini underwear, also in a matching yellow to the bra.

Victoria paired the ensemble with hot pink, diamond, dangly earrings, and red lipstick on her lips. Her long, blonde hair was down and curled as it flowed down her back and over her shoulders.

She then captioned her photo and post saying, “woke up today feeling so in love with this sunshine state (sunflower emoji) do your friends make you feel like the luckiest girl in the world? If not switch em (sunshine emoji) #miami (heart-faced emoji).”

What did Bachelor Nation fans have to say about her look?

Fans, per usual, loved Victoria’s picture, and they took to her post to let her know that. They gave Victoria a great deal of hearts, heart-faced emojis, fire flame emojis, and positivity, telling her how beautiful she looks.

One other Bachelor Nation fan commented, “Victoria Bip queen all day. (two red hearts and one heart-faced emoji).” Victoria used to be a self-proclaimed Queen during her stint on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and then she turned herself into a self-proclaimed Goddess when she went on Bachelor in Paradise.

Victoria Larson’s past in The Bachelor franchise

Victoria caused some controversy and drama on Matt James’ season with the other girls, which was ultimately the cause of her demise on the show.

Bachelor Nation viewers have also noted her dramatic weight loss and cosmetic transformations from The Bachelor to Bachelor in Paradise, and again from Bachelor in Paradise to now. Some people even criticized her for this and took to social media to body-shame her.

Bachelor Nation fans often wonder what Victoria will come up with next on her Instagram page and what fashion statement she will choose to make.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC.