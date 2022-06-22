Victoria Larson on hands and knees for Playboy

Victoria Larson gets down on her hands and knees. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson continues to keep Bachelor Nation fans on their toes as they never know what she’ll come up with next.

Not too well-liked on Matt James’ season by the other women, Victoria has always done her own thing, and that’s no exception, now after being on two of the franchise shows.

As a social media influencer now, Victoria takes pride in her fashion statements, nearly nude photos, and modeling pictures.

Recently, Victoria took to her social media to show off a photo of herself with very little clothing while posing in Playboy attire.

Victoria Larson models in Playboy lingerie baring her entire backside

This time, on her Instagram page, Victoria got down on all fours to model like a Playboy Bunny. She wore a crown and skimpy one-piece thong in shiny silver and black print, with the word Playboy written across it.

While she knelt down in her knee-high go-go boots and white wrist cuffs, Victoria could be seen looking at the camera seductively, with a white bunny poof tail at the top of her completely bare backside.

She captioned her photo by saying, “Woke up and chose peace but after dinner decided to be chaotic & miss my flight back to Miami 😇.”

Fans were obsessed with Victoria’s Playboy photo

Victoria’s friend and fellow model, Alison Bowles, was the first to comment on Victoria’s newest post and picture as she gave her five fire flame emojis.

Two other viewers gave her some heart-faced emojis, said “BABY GORL,” and one was even adamant that her photo should be on the cover of Playboy as she declared, “Ok, this better be going on @playboy MAG FR. Bringing the heat to Europe.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Many other fans took the time to give Victoria some positive affirmations as well, as they gave her more emojis such as red hearts, fire flames, stars, and fireworks.

They also wrote things like, “BIG MOOD,” “Sweet little Jesus!” and “Absolutely beautiful.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria seems to be doing well for herself these days as a social media influencer and a model. While she didn’t fare too well on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, she has gained some looks to further her modeling career.

The beauty and spontaneity of Victoria are what keeps bringing her fans back to her social media outlets, specifically Instagram, to see just what she has in store for them next… and what she might be wearing… or not wearing.

