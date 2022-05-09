Victoria Larson makes a point in a tiny all-leather crop top and shorts

Victoria Larson stuns in a leather outfit. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson continues to make a name for herself in the social media world with her increasing amount of followers.

As she poses in swimwear, like flattering, risqué, and body-baring bikinis and one-pieces, she is often at the pool or the beach in her photos.

Her recent post is no different, as Victoria leaned against a railing and posed with the beach and ocean in the background of her first photo.

However, this time Victoria was not in a revealing swimsuit but a two-piece all-leather ensemble instead.

Victoria Larson stuns in a tiny, all-leather outfit

Victoria looked out to the side as she smiled, donned in a leather crop top crisscrossed from the middle and high-waisted leather shorts tied at the waist.

She completed the outfit with a black purse and some tan, closed-toe high heels, as she captioned her post, “If the whole world was blind who would you impress?”

In Victoria’s second photo of the two, she included four books with gold lettering that stated, “I don’t care what you think about me. I don’t think about you at all.”

This statement seems fairly accurate for Victoria and how she views and thinks about the world. She tends to do her own thing and not worry about what others say or think about her. She stays true to herself and does what she wants.

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about Victoria’s newest look?

Fans loved the look, as they gave Victoria numerous positive emojis like heart-faced ones and plain red hearts. One guy wrote, playing on her own words from The Bachelor, when Victoria self-proclaimed herself a Queen, “My Queen forever.”

Another viewer wrote, “Fabulous dahhhling,” while another wasn’t quite sure what look Victoria was going for, saying, “You look kinda Goth like you’re going to a Nine inch nails concert or your in the matrix. Love the outfit though.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Others stated such things as “Love this outfit, Absolutely beautiful, and Fit,” while some put down more emojis to show their love for Victoria’s look.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

While Victoria was unable to find love on The Bachelor or her short stint on Bachelor in Paradise, it does seem as if she has found love in being a social media influencer and in fashion.

Victoria is always good for keeping her fans on their toes, as no one truly knows what she will come up with for her next Instagram post and just what she will be wearing in it.

