Victoria Larson kneels down on the speedway in a bikini top and skirt

Victoria Larson stuns at the speedway. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson has been making waves in Bachelor Nation since her first debut in the franchise during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

A self-proclaimed Queen, and later Goddess, Victoria came up short when it came to love on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

In fact, it seems as if she has found love in the beauty and fashion world nowadays, as her social media influence has caught the attention of many.

As a Bachelor Nation alum, Victoria has over 70k followers on Instagram and has made a name for herself with modeling, as well as her unique fashion statements along the way.

Victoria Larson recently took a photo in Miami Beach at the Speedway

Most recently, Victoria took to her Instagram page to post yet another lingerie photo, but this time she knelt down on the speedway track, with a neon yellow, open jacket, and skirt over the bra.

As she looked off to the side and into the distance, Victoria had a smirk on her face, as she captioned her photo by saying, “Start.. your…. Engines…. (with a red flag emoji).”

Viewers comment on Victoria’s look and love what they see

Bachelor Nation fans show Victoria some love and offer her support as she continues to post her risqué and stunning photos.

The first to comment was model, Alison Bowles, whom Victoria has been seen modeling with in the past. They were seen on the beach, in the sand, eating popsicles, and walking the boardwalk together. She gave Victoria four fire flame emojis to show how much she loved the look.

Other fans gave more fire flame emojis, heart-faced emojis, and a sweating emoji to show how hot she looked. Yet another posted, “Wait I love this!”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Amanda Casey Vance, Top Sports Analyst, even wrote a comment on Victoria’s picture, as she asked, “Ahh you going??? I’ll be there sat!”

Victoria responded by saying, @amandacaseyvance I’ll be there Saturday [too] let me find out which table.”

Another Bachelor Nation viewer wrote, “Guuuuuurl. they going to crash,” speaking about how those drivers are going to get distracted by Victoria’s beauty and body.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria’s past with the Bachelor franchise

While many viewers have expressed their dislike for Victoria and her words and actions, Victoria has recently come out to talk about her hate for the Bachelor franchise and how they painted her out to be such a bad person while on the show.

She also stated that she has learned, since the show, to embrace people not liking her and not let it bother her.

Victoria continues to offer up unique and eye-popping swimwear, lingerie, and professional photography to her viewers, and they still can’t seem to get enough of it… or her.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.