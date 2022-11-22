Victoria Larson in plunging pink top and Daisy Dukes is ‘missing summer’

Victoria Larson brings summer vibes to fall with her recent post. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson knows how to turn heads in her stunning skin-baring ensembles, and her latest post saw her reminiscing on her sizzling summer style.

While Victoria is still turning up the heat in fall with sultry swimwear, she expressed missing summer as she shared a photo in short shorts and a vibrant top.

Victoria appeared happy in the photo as she seems much more content now that she’s moved on from The Bachelor franchise.

After her scathing comments towards the franchise and declaring she hates the producers, fans likely won’t see Victoria returning to any of the shows.

Fortunately, fans can still keep up with the Bachelor Nation star on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria currently has 98.5k Instagram followers, who she often engages with through Q&A’s, bikini, and lingerie snaps, as well as promoting brands.

Victoria Larson shows off her fit figure in summer attire

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared a photo outdoors.

In the photo, Victoria wore a revealing crop top with a plunging neckline and a pink swirl pattern.

Victoria paired the colorful top with a pair of tiny denim shorts while showing off her slim and toned waist.

She accessorized with a designer purse on her shoulder and sunglasses on top of her blonde locks.

Victoria wrote over the photo, “Missing summer,” with a rosy-cheeked emoji.

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson promotes Millenium Laser Eye Centers

Victoria was excited about looking into Lasik in September as she admitted to hating her eyeglasses.

The Bachelor Nation beauty promoted Millennium Laser Eye Centers and the doctor she’d be going to see, Dr. Lessner.

Dr. Lessner boasts of delivering over 40,000 successful procedures and being the Miami Dolphin’s official Lasik provider.

Victoria expressed having complete trust in Dr. Lessner as she shared a gorgeous beach photo in her glasses.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 blonde wore her hair in a loose braid as she lay on the sand in a busty swimsuit and soft-colored cap. A vivid blue sky and stunning blue ocean waves were visible behind her.

Victoria captioned the post, “You guys have been loving my glasses and I’m so grateful cause I hate them! This week I’m finally seeing Dr Lessner @havelasik I have heard lasik is life changing and I am SO excited.”

Victoria admitted to being super nervous but trusted Dr. Lessner could give her perfect vision, and she also encouraged followers to turn to him for the best vision results.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.