Victoria Larson in blue bikini and clear glasses enjoys her ‘happy place’

Victoria Larson appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson struck a pose in a skimpy bikini during her beach day in Malibu, California.

The Bachelor Nation star declared the location her happy place as she smiled in glasses and a hat.

Victoria continues to wow her fans with her fit physique and curves as she often shares photos in lingerie and bikinis.

A large part of Victoria’s 100k Instagram following came after her appearance on The Bachelor Season 25 with lead Matt James.

Victoria caused a stir among her costars and viewers after her depiction as a major villain of the season.

Victoria has since slammed the show for her edit as she moves away from the franchise and focuses on her career as a model and influencer.

Victoria Larson is all-smiles in blue bikini

Taking to Instagram, Victoria Larson shared two photos on the beach in Malibu.

In the first shot, Victoria looked modelesque as she lay on her blue and white striped towel with one hand on her leg and the other manicured hand on the towel.

Victoria’s skin glowed in a busty blue bikini top and skimpy matching bottoms. She went casual with minimal makeup, a gray hat, and clear glasses.

She wore her blonde locks in a loose braid tied with a light scrunchie. Sand, ocean, mountains, and flowers could be seen behind Victoria in the shot.

Victoria gave a close-up in the second slide.

She snapped a selfie lying down with the gorgeous ocean and blue sky behind her as she subtly smiled.

Victoria’s hat featured a flower with a yellow smiley face in the center and her eyes shined behind her clear glasses.

Victoria declared the West Coast the best in her caption, writing, “West coast best coast [ocean emoji] [pink heart emoji] my happy place #bu.”

The post received praise from fans with comments such as “You always look sensational,” “Naturally beautiful,” and “Always beautiful babe.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson is excited and nervous for Lasik

Victoria reshared her close-up selfie in another post on her Instagram as she expressed gratitude for fans and detailed her upcoming Lasik procedure.

The Bachelor Nation beauty noted how her fans have loved seeing her with her glasses, and she’s grateful for their positive response because she hates her glasses.

She revealed she’ll be seeing Dr. Lessner for Lasik this week as she’s heard it’s life-changing.

Victoria wrote that she’s “SO excited” and “super nervous” but trusts her doctor to give her perfect vision.

