Victoria Larson hits the slopes in a lacy black bra

Victoria Larson, a former villain from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, as well as a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, goes from donning swimwear to hitting the slopes.

When Victoria isn’t posing at the beach in monokinis and bikinis or showing off her latest beauty products, it appears she likes to try new things, hence, skiing in bras.

What did The Bachelor alum Victoria Larson wear as she hit the slopes?

While most skiers are bundled up in all of the ski attire – ski pants, heavy coats, stocking caps, heavy-duty gloves, thick socks, etc. – Victoria sported black ski pants, but halfway unzipped, with a light coat over the top.

However, underneath, she wore an unzipped black and white plaid bodysuit, along with a black, lacy bra that barely covered up her breasts.

She also wore ski goggles, but she was never wearing skis in all of the photos that she posted on Instagram. Instead, she posed in her fashion statement of an outfit.

In the last photo, she was photographed at a ski-side bar, complete with all of the champagne you could ever want: bottles upon bottles of bubbly.

Victoria wrote, “Cloud 9 Julia fox makeup vibes” in her caption. Apparently, Victoria was going for Kanye West’s recent ex’s look as she took to the slopes.

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans think of Victoria’s eccentric look?

The first two people to comment were Bachelor Nation alums, Abigail Heringer and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Abigail, who is currently dating Noah Erb from Bachelor in Paradise, commented in response to Victoria’s post, “This is amazing (heart-faced and laughing face emojis).”

Rachael, who won the heart of Matt James on his season of The Bachelor, joked, “Julia walked so you could run.”

Sarah Orbanic, an Instagram photographer, stated, “Champaign showers in that place lol (laughing face emoji).”

What happened with Victoria during The Bachelor?

While Victoria loves to post pictures of herself, she has gotten called out for bullying and her villainous behavior in the past. This was pointed out during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

In fact, this was the season that Matt sent Victoria home during week six because of what he heard about Victoria and her antics. Whether it had the other women call her “Queen” Victoria or them thinking Victoria was rude and inconsiderate in her words and actions, many of the other women were not fans of hers.

As she went into Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, some of the other alums on the show were a bit wary of her appearance because of what they had seen or heard during Matt’s season.

Viewers seem to love what Victoria posts on Instagram

It seems that wherever Victoria goes, her fashion statements follow. She is obviously into documenting poolside or beachy swimwear photos, posing in pictures that bare a lot of her body, or showing off some fashion you wouldn’t usually see, as evidenced by her latest fashion choices.

As Victoria continues to make a name for herself, her beauty and fashion sense will follow her through Instagram, even modeling lingerie in freezing weather.

