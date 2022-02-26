Victoria Larson hits the beach in a tiny black monokini that leaves little to the imagination

Victoria Larson poses on Instagram with a barely-there swimsuit. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson is a past contestant and alleged villain from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. She was also brought onto Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, and others were worried about how it would go, based on her previous actions on The Bachelor.

However, from her time spent at The Bachelor mansion, to the day she stepped onto the sandy beaches of Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria had also transformed from a brunette to a blonde, and had evolved from a self-proclaimed “Queen” to a “Goddess.”

Victoria often turns to her social media, Instagram in particular, to post photos of herself in swimwear, lingerie, or exuding fashion statements with her put-together outfits.

Bachelor alum Victoria Larson poses on the beach in very revealing swimsuit

She recently took to Instagram to post a highly revealing picture of herself in a black monokini, a one-piece swimsuit that is quite a bit skimpier and has V-cut bottoms.

While on the beach, Victoria posed with her right hip popped out to the side in her one-strapped swimwear with a middle strap around her waist. The coverage from waist-down left little room for error, as the strip of coverage is very, very thin.

The cut-outs of the suit and the barely-there coverage showed off Victoria’s figure, and fans were there for it.

As Victoria captioned her post, “No talking stages this year. We either going to Paris or not,” fans responded in bulk on her swimwear and her look.

What did Victoria’s followers have to say about this fashion statement?

Three different viewers all commented with exuberance and positivity as they each wrote, “YESSSS (with a heart-faced emoji),” “You look amazing!” and “Gorgeous,” on Victoria’s post.

The next list of comments was just as conclusive and affirmative towards Victoria’s taste in swimwear and her stunning body in it.

One viewer stated, “You look gorgeous bebe,” while another posted four fire flame emojis. Another fan put, “Looking great babe,” while one more talked about her love of the swimsuit, as she said, “Obsessed with that swimmie (fire flame emoji).”

Who is the real Victoria Larson?

Victoria, although known for her supposed bullying of other women on Matt James’ season and controversial behavior at times, is also known for her pageant background, as well as her focus on health and beauty.

She is an entrepreneur who has founded and owns/runs different businesses that focus on that passion of health and beauty. The only self-proclaimed “Queen” in Bachelor history, her Instagram is full of glam and posed pictures in all of her glory.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.