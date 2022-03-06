Victoria Larson flaunts her curves in a black swimsuit and matching lacy black coverup

Victoria Larson takes to Instagram again to make a fashion statement. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is back again on Instagram with her staple fashion statements.

While a self-proclaimed Queen on The Bachelor, changed to a Goddess on Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria not only changed her title but also her hair color. She went from a brunette to blonde with the status upgrade.

Victoria has been known for her swimwear statements on her social media, in particular her Instagram page, and she has now combined a swimwear look with an evening gown look.

What has The Bachelor alum Victoria Larson posted on Instagram to show her extravagant fashion sense?

In a black, mostly open-back, spaghetti-strapped dress, Victoria ran her hands through her hair as she stood on the edge of a pool of water.

As she finished off her outfit of choice, there was a sheer skirt that split in the bodice upfront and then flowed behind her as coverage for the cheeky, thong bottoms of the one-piece.

It looked as if Victoria was dressed and ready to hang out with friends, as she captioned her photo, “Villa vibes for margs bday.”

Like normal, viewers are obsessed with Victoria’s style and look and have taken to her Instagram comments to tell her so.

What did viewers and fans of Victoria’s have to say about her evening wear?

The first four fans to compliment her attire said, “QUEEN [heart-faced emoji], gave her three fire flame emojis, “Love this dress!!!!” and “Ow ow.”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Like always, Bachelor Nation viewers can’t get enough of the photos that Victoria has continued to post, typically showing off her body in skimpy outfits or revealing swimwear.

What has Victoria been up since her stint in The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise?

Although Victoria had some issues during the filming and airing of The Bachelor with supposed bullying and villainous behavior with the other women, she has definitely made a name for herself in the health and beauty world.

Victoria has been posting photos of herself lately, too, discussing bikinis and books, where she not only took in the sun’s rays but also was enriching her mind.

Most of the time, Victoria has been reading something of substance, self-help books, or something that will enlighten her or enhance her mind. But she doesn’t do it without a fancy bikini or scanty one-piece on.

While Victoria did not find love on The Bachelor with Matt James or during her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria did happen to find her love of the beach, fashion, and her beauty products.

Stay tuned for whatever it is that Victoria will put on next…or leave bare…on her social media.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.