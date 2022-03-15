Victoria Larson channels her inner Britney Spears in a lingerie photoshoot

Victoria Larson wears a look-alike Britney Spears outfit for a photoshoot. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson has been posting a lot lately, donning risqué swimwear, such as revealing one-pieces and body-flattering bikinis.

She has had her share of problems with critics body-shaming her in the past and mocking her self-proclaimed Queen and Goddess statuses on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

However, recently, Victoria has been taking glamour shots with photographers, sporting suggestive poses and expressive swimsuits/lingerie or lack thereof.

What has Victoria Larson posted to her Instagram this time?

In her current Instagram post, Victoria channeled her inner Britney Spears. She posted two photos, including one of herself in a similar lingerie outfit that Britney Spears had worn in the past.

In the picture, Victoria has her blonde hair curled and up and has on a black bra and high-cut, high-waisted black underwear, complete with suspenders.

She captioned her post, “’Get your f***ing a** up and work’ kim k. Tomorrow is Monday guys let’s not disappoint kim (laughing crying face emoji).”

What did Victoria’s fans have to say about her look?

Fans took to Victoria’s post and picture in support of her look. One viewer posted, “All hail Queen Victoria (with a heart-faced emoji and red heart).”

Two other fans showed their love for Victoria and her lingerie, Britney-Spear’s inspired look, as they commented, “BABY GIRL OMG (heart-faced emoji)” and “OKAY VICTORIA!!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

What has Victoria been up to since The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise?

Victoria has been into health and beauty products and trying to inspire others to know their self-worth and be confident in who they are. She has also kept in tune with not only her body but her brain, as she has continued to post about “bikinis and books.”

Typically, when Victoria has posted about a book, it has been a self-help book or a book from which she can learn more about a subject.

While on The Bachelor, Victoria was eliminated from Matt James’ season for alleged bullying of the other women and coming off as a villain from that season.

However, when she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, and since she left the island, she had a new hairstyle—blonde instead of brown, had lost some weight, and some critics even commented that she had some work done on herself.

Victoria clapped back at those people and said, basically, so what if she had. She is happy with herself and where she is at now in life. Who knows what Victoria will flaunt on social media next. Stay tuned to find out.

