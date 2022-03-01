Victoria Larson brings back bikinis and books in a tiny two-piece

Victoria Larson poses again in another revealing bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson is most well-known for her six-week stint on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she was called a villain. Moreover, Victoria was sent home by Matt for her bullying behavior to the other women on the show.

Victoria is notorious for the skimpy and fashionable swimwear photos that she posts on her Instagram for her viewers and fans.

In fact, not too long ago, Victoria posed in a white bikini while also documenting that she was reading a book about faith and science.

What did The Bachelor alum, Victoria Larson, wear in her Instagram post this time?

Fast forward to today, and Victoria has posted yet again on Instagram with two photos. The first is of her in a tiny bikini that shows off her beach-bod. The bottoms are extremely high-rise and her baby blue bikini top flatters her figure.

The second photo she included was of the current book she is reading titled Big Money Energy. It is a self-help book about how to “rule at work, dominate at life, and make millions.”

She captioned her Instagram post: “Back to our regular scheduled programming @comeoncontent What are you reading this week? #florida #realestate #booksandbikinis.”

What did Victoria’s Instagram followers have to say about her look?

Fans are again obsessed with Victoria’s choice of swimsuit, as well as her look in it. Two fans expressed this when they commented on her post with, “Hotttt” and “Doing it right (muscle emoji).”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another viewer gave Victoria some insight on some new literature to read in the future, as well as commenting on her beach-bod. He stated, “The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday. The Light of Other Days by Arthur C. Clarke. Also, you took my breath away…and that’s not a book title!!!”

Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria has changed quite a bit from her time on The Bachelor to Bachelor in Paradise

Victoria is known not only for her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise but for her fashion and beauty tastes as well. Some fans might remember that when Victoria went from a contestant on The Bachelor, to cast on the beach for Paradise, she looked dramatically different.

Not only did Victoria change her hair color from brunette to blonde during that time period, but she had also changed her status from “Queen” to “Goddess.” Some fans have also criticized Victoria for having work done in the past, but she clapped back last July with a “shout out to her Botox girl.”

What swimwear and fashion statement will Victoria bring out next, and what will she be pairing that suit with as far as reading material? Stay tuned to her Instagram to find out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.