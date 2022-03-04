Victoria Larson barely covers up on a Miami Beach tennis court

Victoria Larson is at it again with the fashion statements. Pic credit: @victorialarson_/Instagram

Victoria Larson, a former contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, was known for her villainous behavior against the other contestants, as well as being the first self-proclaimed Queen on the show’s history.

These days, Victoria, now a blonde instead of a brunette as she was on The Bachelor, is known for her Instagram posts in next to nothing swimwear or fashion.

What has Victoria Larson, The Bachelor alum, put on for fans on Instagram this time?

This time, Victoria has taken to making a fashion statement on the tennis court, as she hit up Miami Beach’s Palm Island Park to pose in a standout tennis outfit, complete with a racket.

Victoria is wearing a baby blue, high-waisted, short pleated skirt with socks and tennis shoes; however, the most eye-catching piece is her bra that she paired with the skirt. While also North Carolina blue in color, there are openings in the bra, with only a strip of material to cover her nipples.

In one of the photos, Victoria is down on her knees, pulling up her skirt on both sides with her hands as she looks to the side. She also put her hair up in high side pigtails for the photoshoot.

Victoria took to her Instagram page to caption the shoot as she wrote, “Euphoria high school tennis star more of this cheeky lil outfit on my exclusive page.”

Fans, once again, loved what they saw in Victoria’s photos and commented in waves on her post.

One viewer stated, “Sexiiiiii,” while another said, “She’s on varsity I can tell (red heart emoji).”

A certain male viewer wished he could slide into Victoria’s DMs, as he posted, “(heart-faced emoji/red heart) DM me (heart-faced emoji).”

Two other viewers both stated positive comments as well when they said, “Love your content” and “Beautiful (red heart emoji).”

The only criticizing comment on the whole thread was one viewer who just couldn’t get behind the high pigtails on an adult woman. She wrote, with laughing/crying face emojis behind it, “Not the pigtails.”

Victoria Larson has made waves in The Bachelor franchise

While Victoria has received backlash in the past for her self-proclaiming titles of “Queen” and “Goddess” on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, respectively, she seems to be shining now in the Instagram world and with her health and beauty posts.

In fact, fans have made assumptions, which Victoria verified, about her changing her looks and image through Botox. Also, viewers noticed how much weight Victoria has lost since her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

It’s anyone’s guess what Victoria will be wearing next on her social media page, but stay tuned because whatever it is, viewers know it will stand out.

