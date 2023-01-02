Victoria Fuller shows off her latest dress while spending time in London. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

While Victoria Fuller may be spending quite a bit of time in Europe these days, she’s definitely not letting her fashion sense fall to the wayside.

After a whirlwind of a year, Victoria has now been traveling and settling in with her new boyfriend, Greg Grippo, which she has not been shy about when it comes to sharing on social media.

The Season 24 Bachelor star recently shared a triple set of photos that gave her followers an inside peek into one of her nights during a recent trip to London.

While most of Bachelor Nation may now be used to seeing Victoria’s style after the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, she is currently trading in the bikinis for body-hugging dresses.

The brunette bombshell’s dress was perfectly tight to fit her slender frame and featured a few intricate details to give her the ultimate mix of classy and sexy — including a lace-trim neckline and lace-up corset ties in the back.

The floor-length piece was deep purple and contained lighter purple flowers throughout the top to give it an extra flare.

The Bachelor star Victoria Fuller shows off her ‘London look’

To piece her stunning look altogether, the BIP star wore her hair in a slicked-back style and accessorized with a pair of knee-high boots and an oversized black blazer.

She simply made her caption, “the London look.”

Shortly after, Victoria shared another set of snaps that showed her and Greg in Paris, where the two were seen cuddling in the booth of a restaurant.

After ending her engagement with Johnny DePhillipo shortly after they got engaged this summer on BIP, viewers watched as Victoria announced her new relationship with Greg at the Season 8 reunion.

While she has dealt with some hate from Bachelor Nation for moving on too fast from Johnny, it seems as if Victoria is happier than ever in her new relationship with another fellow Bachelor Nation star.

Being a part of the franchise has surely changed Victoria’s life, especially regarding her relationships and new opportunities with her social following.

Victoria reveals her glowy skin secret with Medicube Global

While a new boyfriend may take some credit for the BIP star’s recent glow, there’s no doubt that Victoria has been showing off her flawless skin since her first appearance on The Bachelor.

Recently, she shared a video partnership with the skincare brand Medicube, in which she used a few of their products to show how she achieved her signature dewy look.

The reality star used the brand’s Collagen Glow Bubble Serum and showed how she massages the mousse-like product evenly into her skin.

“dewy glowy skin days with all things @medicube_global_official,” Victoria wrote as she informed her followers of their former Black Friday sale.

No matter what makes Victoria Fuller shine these days, it’s safe to say her new boo, a few lavish trips, and an effective skincare routine can all take a little credit.

The Bachelor premiers on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.