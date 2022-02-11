Victoria Fuller’s brown bikini photos are worthy of a Sports Illustrated cover

Victoria Fuller recently stunned in a brown bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller recently posed in a barely-there thong bikini worthy of a Sports Illustrated cover.

Victoria posed next to a pool with the beach and ocean in the background in the stunning snaps. Brown isn’t often the color that comes to mind when talking about pretty bikinis, but this one is undoubtedly working for Victoria.

What did Victoria Fuller have to say while posing in her brown bikini?

Because of the Super Bowl this Sunday, Victoria tagged both the Sports Illustrated and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition’s official Instagram pages to gain attention from them, hoping that they might like what they see.

Victoria referenced Sports Illustrated and the Super Bowl in a roundabout way in her post. She even mentioned a recent NFL retiree, football legend, Tom Brady, in her caption.

She captioned her photos, “‘I rub it in pretty good when I win.’– Tom Brady ..now that TB isn’t in the SB who TF are we even rooting for???? go sports.”

Victoria added, “see u this weekend @sportsillustrated @si_swimsuit (red heart emoji) photos by the one & only: @itsraachelblair.”

Rachel Blair, the photographer for Victoria’s photos, owns Blair Models, a modeling agency. It seems that Rachel took the pictures of Victoria with the purpose of gaining the attention of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition.

How did viewers react to Victoria’s photos?

Fans and Bachelor Nation had abundant positive reactions to Victoria’s pics and raved about how she looked in them.

The first person to take notice and comment was Hannah Ann Sluss, winner-turned-runner-up in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She wrote, “HOTTTTTTT (fire flame emoji) rooting for you!”

The next two viewers posted “Rooting for you, always (fire flame emoji and heart-faced emoji)” and another stated, “Owwww owww.”

Another viewer declared, “OH OKAY GO AHEAD,” complete with two fire flame emojis. Yet one other fan related the bikini pics to the Super Bowl, and wrote, “Vegas lines stand in a over/under 100 People slide in DMs after this post. I’m betting the over!!”

Fans are loving Victoria’s brown bikini and the confidence she exuded while wearing it, per the responses and comments that poured in from the post.

