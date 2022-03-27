Victoria Fuller visits Mexico in barely-there black string bikini

Victoria Fuller stuns again in a barely-there bikini. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller has been a well-known name in the Bachelor Nation franchise from her time on the show, to her social media followers and Instagram posts.

On top of her status as a Bachelor Nation alum, Victoria was also recently in the running for the Sports Illustrated Swim Search 2022 as she confirmed her entry back in February.

While she wasn’t chosen as a finalist like another Bachelor alum, Hannah Godwin, Victoria has not stopped her bikini-bod posts on Instagram, and fans can’t get enough.

Victoria Fuller once again took to Instagram to show off her beach body

Most recently, Victoria traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Christen Whitney, who competed for the heart of Nick Viall on his season of The Bachelor.

While there, the women caught a lot of rays on the beach, ate some nutritious food, and enjoyed the ocean and sand. Victoria also flaunted her beach-ready body in a skimpy, barely-there, black, string bikini.

Victoria took selfies of herself in the bikini in the bathroom of her room and captioned her Instagram post, “good morning from mexico [palm tree emoji].”

The star covered her face so that her stunning physique took center stage.

What did Bachelor Nation alums and viewers have to say about Victoria in the bikini?

Fellow alums loved her pictures and couldn’t wait to tell her so in the comment section of her post. Besides Christen, who joined Victoria on the trip, Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Paul, and Kelsey Weier all commented on Victoria’s look.

Hannah Ann stated, “Bod goals [fire flame emoji)].”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria added, “you’re too hot to be in mexico pls come home n cool off (three sweating emojis).”

Kelsey exclaimed, “Well good morning!”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Amanda Mertz, who is dating Luke Pell from JoJo Fletcher’s season, wrote, “Welp, I quit (laughing face emoji, hands clapping emoji and five fire flame emojis).”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria’s timeline from The Bachelor to her relationship with Chris Soules

Victoria failed to find love on The Bachelor during Peter Weber’s season, and met a great deal of controversy during and after the season. Not only had she been accused of breaking up friends’ marriages by Peter’s ex-girlfriend during Victoria’s hometown date, but she also had been involved in a previous photoshoot that sent fans into an uproar when the photos were released.

She then dated another Bachelor Nation alum, Chris Soules, for about five months. Fans, although surprised that Victoria would date a farmer since she seemed like such a city girl, hoped that it would work out. While they are still friends today and talk often, their relationship fizzled out when they decided they were at different points in their lives.

While Victoria’s Bachelor Nation love story hasn’t worked out in the past for her, she has appeared to have found love on the beach and in wearing bikinis that accentuate her amazing body.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.