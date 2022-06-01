Victoria Fuller throws shade in barely-there red hot lingerie

Victoria Fuller stuns fans in lingerie. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller caught the interest of Bachelor Nation fans everywhere when she was on Bachelor Peter Weber’s season.

She stirred the pot when viewers were told that she not only had something going on with country sensation Chase Rice, but then Peter’s ex-girlfriend appeared with the shocking news that Victoria had allegedly broken up friends’ marriages.

Now Victoria has been taking the internet by storm in a different way – as a social media influencer in fashion and beauty.

Recently, Victoria took to her Instagram page to pose seductively against a wall in her house.

Victoria Fuller once again stuns fans in lingerie

As Victoria stared at the camera, she donned a red-hot two-piece lingerie ensemble, with cut-outs everywhere in between.

She captioned her picture with some sass and attitude as she wrote, “roses are red. fire is hot. getting played by someone’s dusty a$$ son, I think tf not @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans react to her photo

The first to comment on Victoria’s post was Susie Evans, this season’s winner of Clayton Echard’s heart after a great deal of drama and backlash. She claimed, “The Emily Dickinson of our generation (fire flame emoji).”

Kelley Flanagan, one of Victoria’s best friends from Peter’s season, gave her three hands clapping emojis. Victoria and Kelley are huge supporters of each other.

Kelsey Weier, another good friend of both Victoria and Kelley, who attended Kelley’s 30th birthday bash a few months back, declared, “You should start wearing more red (red heart emoji).”

One guy added in, “You look smoking hot… and I don’t even like girls. But damn..“

Other Bachelor Nation alums took to Victoria’s post as well to show how much they loved her lingerie look. Caroline Lunny, from Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season, laughed as she said, “Hahahah the caption is too good.” Christen Whitney agreed as she wrote, “caption kills.”

Chris Randone, who was previously married to fellow Bachelor alum, Krystal Nielson, reminded Victoria, “Always remember Bs > Ms.”

Tammy Ly, who has recently disassociated herself from the Bachelor franchise, exclaimed, “2022 means no dusty a$$ dudes.”

Victoria loves to keep her fans on their toes and post photos of herself in fashion statement lingerie and swimwear. Now fans are wondering if she’ll need some of those swimsuits in Paradise, and whether or not she’ll make an appearance on the show. If nothing else, Victoria will bring the sass, drama, and flair to the beach.

