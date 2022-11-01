Victoria Fuller shows off her makeup in a selfie. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller looked incredible in a black gown as she celebrated the marriage of her Bachelor Nation co-star Madison Prewett.

The reality TV star, who appeared alongside Madison on season 24 of The Bachelor starring Peter Weber, shared a snap of her in her dress to her Instagram Story.

Victoria showed off her figure in a floor-length dress featuring a plunging neckline and side cut-outs.

A cross-ruching accent highlighted her small waist, while the fit-and-flare design emphasized her legs.

The sleeveless dress allowed the reality TV star to show off her fit and toned arms.

Victoria paired the dress with black sandals, a simple bracelet, and several chunky rings.

She wore her hair straight, letting it fall down her back, while her makeup featured deep red lips and dark smokey eyes.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant captioned the image with, “last nites dress.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller stuns alongside her Bachelor Nation co-stars

Madison’s wedding to Grant Troutt was a reality star-studded event attended by many Bachelor Nation alums.

In addition to Victoria, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, who tied the knot in April 2021, were in attendance.

Many of Madison’s former competitors on Season 24 of The Bachelor were also at the wedding, including Natasha Parker, Sydney Warner, Kelley Flanagan, Jasmine Nguyen, and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Peter Webber, who is currently dating Kelley, was noticeably absent from the wedding. Perhaps it would have been too awkward for The Bachelor alum to spend an evening will all of his exes.

Victoria Fuller sparks engagement rumors on Bachelor in Paradise

It was announced in August that Victoria was joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, which is airing now.

This season of the show was filmed in Mexico and is full of familiar faces. The most notable difference this season is that long-time show host Chris Harrison has been replaced by the star of The Bachelor Season 5, Jesse Palmer.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Since arriving in Paradise, Victoria has been linked to Johnny DePhillipo, who was a contestant on Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

However, that all changed when the men and women were split up for a week. During this time, Victoria tested the waters with Alex Bordyukov, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 13.

She revealed in a recent episode that while Alex is marriage material, Johnny “feels like home.”

While Victoria is rumored to leave the show engaged to Johnny, it has been reported that the two have already split.

Victoria has been accused of cheating on Johnny with former The Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo.

None of the rumors have been confirmed, so only time will tell what really went down in Paradise!

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.