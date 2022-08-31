Victoria Fuller stuns in all white at Natalie Joy’s birthday party

Victoria Fuller will soon be returning to television on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller was a vision in white at the birthday party of Nick Viall’s partner Natalie Joy.

Natalie and her birthday guests were all decked in white for the “Virgo season” festivities.

Victoria highlighted her figure in a bikini and netted cover-up in her white ensemble.

Victoria and Natalie hugged, danced, ate, smooched, and struck poses during the celebration.

Victoria shared several photos from the day.

She also included one of Natalie taking a large bite of a burger bun.

Victoria Fuller wows in white

Victoria Fuller took to her Instagram Stories to share several screenshots from Natalie Joy’s summer birthday party.

In one photo, Victoria snapped a selfie with Natalie chomping down on some food.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria’s white bikini top and netted cover-up were visible, along with her gold jewelry and rosy makeup look.

Natalie also wore gold jewelry with her busty lace white bodice.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

In another photo, Victoria posed with Natalie and a friend while wearing their white ensembles indoors.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria and Natalie popped a squat in another pose, accentuating their legs and revealing the cowboy boots they wore with their white dresses.

The ladies posed by a sign that read, “Slay the house boots down.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria also snapped a selfie in a solo shot as she placed a hand on her hip with her fit figure highlighted. Victoria’s dark hair looked voluminous and long as it hung in a half-up half-down do.

Along with the photo, Victoria wrote in small print, “#virgoszn.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller made an appearance on The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All

This week, Gabby and Rachel reunited with several men they sent home during the Men Tell All.

While the night was mostly about reflection on the cast’s journey on The Bachelorette, a segment was also dedicated to promoting the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Four Bachelor Nation stars who will appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 made an appearance on the Men Tell All to tease what to expect, including Victoria.

While speaking with Jesse Palmer about BIP, Victoria admitted that she’s as surprised as some viewers that she agreed to go on the island, but at 28 years old, she figured it could be worth a shot to once again try and find love within the franchise after making it to fantasy suites with Peter Weber.

The three other Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 stars at the Men’s Tell All were Andrew Spencer, Genevieve Parisi, and Serene Russell.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.