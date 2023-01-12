Victoria Fuller remembers one of her favorite looks of 2023 so far. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller’s dress for New Year’s Eve was so nice she had to share it twice.

The former Bachelor in Paradise star was known to serve up some serious style on reality television. She has since been sharing her latest looks with her devoted followers on social media.

The brunette bombshell has been traveling around Europe over the last few months, initially getting caught in Rome with her suspected boyfriend at the time, Greg Grippo.

Now that Victoria and Greg have officially announced their relationship, although not without a bit of backlash from Bachelor Nation, the two have been spending quite a bit of time in both Paris and England.

Victoria and Greg spent New Year’s Eve in Paris, where she enjoyed the festivities in a stunning Nana Jacqueline dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The vintage-inspired blazer dress featured an overlap design, puffy sleeves, and a standout white collar with a plunging neckline.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller enjoys Paris in standout dress

To accessorize her NYE look, the former BIP contestant added a black handbag, polka-dot sheer tights, and some strappy black heels. Jewelry was kept minimal, however, as the dress featured two stunning gemstone buttons needed for an extra pop of flair.

“still can’t get over this dress from NYE,” Victoria wrote in an Instagram Story, where she also provided a link to the dress for her followers to purchase.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

The website also shows that the back of the dress features a white bow beneath a cutout feature and currently retails for $449.

Victoria had previously shared a few photos of her in the dynamic look, showing off the outfit from multiple angles while running her hand through her hair.

“Paris forever✨,” she wrote to accompany the shots.

While Victoria may know how to “dress to impress,” there’s no doubting the fact that she can pull off many other styles as well.

Victoria shows off her casual side with Savage X Fenty

Whether she’s lounging on the beaches of Mexico or running a few errands, Victoria always seems to have her best fashion foot forward.

She recently showed that when it comes to the more simple tasks, such as pumping gas, she prefers to keep it comfortable with Savage X Fenty undergarments.

Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand founded by singer Rihanna, offers a wide variety of products and styles designed to “fit every body.”

While filling up her gas tank in Nashville, Tennessee, where she currently resides, Victoria showed off her slender figure in a pair of black sweatpants, Nike sneakers, and a Savage X Fenty sports bra.

The silky bra featured a V-neck design and had the brand’s logo subtly showing around the band.

Victoria tagged the brand in her caption and let her followers know that she was an official Savage X Fenty ambassador.

Victoria has also endorsed many other fashion brands in the past, including Princess Polly, Revolve, and Shein.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.